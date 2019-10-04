Before the start of the 2019 season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract extension with the team worth $70 million, including an $8 million salary increase this season. However, the additional two years are voidable and Brady could turn free agent after this season. If he becomes a free agent, Brady can demand a higher salary from other teams that are seeking quarterback stability.

There is also a possibility that the Patriots could trade Brady before he turns free agent so they can get something in return from the 42-year-old quarterback. That could be a possibility, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, claiming that Brady is not untouchable and could be traded by the Patriots for the right price. For Florio, only quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is untouchable, while any team could acquire Brady if it comes up with an arrangement that is acceptable for head coach Bill Belichick.

Florio claims Belichick might accept 3 first-round picks for Brady

"Because look at it this way, if somebody were to offer Bill Belichick three first-round picks right now for Tom Brady, he'd take it. Right?’ Florio told "Zolak and Bertrand" of 98.5 The Sports Hub. While Florio clarified that the Patriots have no plans of trading Brady as of now, he insisted that any player, except Mahomes, could switch teams with the right package that would be too hard to resist.

As of now, trading Brady would not enter Belichick’s mind, especially with the Patriots campaign going smoothly with a 4-0 record.

Brady is still reeling from his poor performance in their 16-10 triumph over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Brady struggled against the Bills, completing just 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and no touchdown with an interception. Luckily for Brady, the Patriots defense stepped up with four interceptions to help the team notch its fourth straight win.

However, Brady has committed to bounce back in their Week 5 clash with the Washington Redskins, who have yet to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game. The Patriots enter the week as a 16-point favorite over the Redskins (0-4), who are still searching for their first win this season.

Patriots have four healthy wideouts

The Patriots had four healthy wideouts during Thursday’s practice. According to the injury report, receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski was a full participant during practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Aside from Olszewski, the other healthy wide receivers on Thursday were Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, and special-teams captain Matthew Slater.

Several Patriots players were labeled as limited participants during practice, including running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel), safety Nate Ebner (groin), wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) wide receiver Josh Gordon(knee) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder).

Defensive end Michael Bennett was a full participant in Thursday’s practice despite having shoulder issues.