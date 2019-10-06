Following their 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins in Week 5, the unbeaten New England Patriots will enter Week 6 as an overwhelming favorite over the New York Giants ahead of their Thursday’s clash at Gillette Stadium. According to Jeff Sherman, vice president of Risk Management of Super Book USA, the Patriots will enter the week as a 16.5 favorite over the Giants, who lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-10, in Week 5.

The Patriots failed to cover the spread in their wins over the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, where they were installed as 21-point and seven-point favorite, respectively. The Patriots beat the Jets, 30-14, before carving out a hard-earned 16-10 win over the Bills in Week 4. In their win over the Redskins, the Patriots covered the 16-point spread to go 3-2 against the spread this season. The Patriots are heavy favorites at Gillette Stadium where they won 18 consecutive games, including the playoffs, dating back to the 2017 season.

Saquon Barkley wants to play vs Patriots

The Giants were on a roll with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones as starter, winning two straight games before falling to the Vikings. Against Minnesota, the Giants’ running game was almost non-existent, tallying just 64 yards with Jonathan Hillman as top rusher with 20 yards on nine carries. The Giants’ top rusher, Saquon Barkley, missed his second consecutive game due to an ankle sprain.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Barkley was expected to his six to eight weeks, but he claimed that he could make a return against the Patriots in Week 6. "I think so. I think so," Barkley replied when asked by NFL Network about the possibility of suiting up against the Patriots. Barkley was excited about the possibility of facing not just veteran quarterback Tom Brady, but the Patriots. “I mean, that would be awesome. Not just Tom Brady but the fact that it's the Patriots,” said Barkley, adding that “most people would probably say they are the best in the NFL.” Barkley added that having the opportunity to play against the Patriots “would be dope."

Brady overtakes Favre on all-time passing yards list

In their win over the Redskins, Brady completed 28 of 42 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns with an interception as the Patriots remain unbeaten with a 5-0 mark.

With his performance, Brady moved past Brett Favre for third place on the all-time passing yards list. Brady, who now has 71,923 passing yards, can overtake Peyton Manning (71,940 yards) for second place on Thursday. Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints still leads the pack with 74,845 passing yards. Behind Brady’s outstanding play and another impressive performance by the defense, the Patriots started the season 5-0 for the first time since 2007.