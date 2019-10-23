The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers tipped-off NBA opening night on Tuesday. It was the big date after the official first game of the new season between the last champion Raptors and New Orleans in Toronto.

Kawhi dominates LeBron

The Clippers beat the Lakers 112-102. Kawhi Leonard looked every bit the player that just led Toronto to its first championship, scoring 30 points for the revamped Clippers while playing inspiring defense, at times really dominating his new Lakers rival LeBron James.

James controlled the ball for much of the night, but struggled offensively, scoring 18 points, while making just one of his five three-point attempts. The James-Davis duo so expected did not show its best, but Anthony Davis will be a double-digit guarantee all along the season.

The best team won

Lou Williams added 21 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 17 off the bench. The Lakers showed off their new 1-2 punch of James and Anthony Davis.

Davis scored 25 points, making nine of 14 free throws, and James had 18. Danny Green outscored them both with 28 points, including seven three-pointers, in the highest-scoring debut by a Laker in franchise history. With this win, the Clippers start the season off right and will be maybe the LA/California team to beat. One thing is sure when Paul George goes back, and the franchisee will be very hard to play.

The Clippers will play against the Warriors tomorrow, whereas the Lakes will host Utah in two days.

Toronto as a champion

Toronto started the night with a ring ceremony. It ended with a 130-122 win in overtime, a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans that followed the unveiling of the first championship banner in the history of the N.B.A.’s lone Canadian franchise.

On opening night of the Raptors’ 25th season, Toronto took a comeback from a double-digit deficit, led by Pascal Siakam’s 34 points and 18 rebounds.

Still, the Raptors ultimately managed to scratch out a win that preserved the evening’s celebratory feel. The last MVP Kawhi Leonard went to the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Raptors showed the collective force they had last season and yesterday to win over New Orleans.

Toronto will play the next game against Celtics in Boston on Friday, October 25.

The program of the week

Yesterday, October 22

Toronto Raptors – New Orleans Pelicans 130-122 OT

Los Angeles Clippers – Los Angeles Lakers 112-102

Tonight, October 23

Philadelphie Sixers – Boston Celtics

Utah Jazz – Oklahoma City Thunder

Thursday, October 24

Detroit Pistons – Atlanta Hawks

Golden State Warriors – Los Angeles Clippers

Friday, October 25

Boston Celtics – Toronto Raptors

Sacramento Kings – Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers – Utah Jazz

Saturday, October 26

Milwaukee Bucks – Miami Heat

Detroit Pistons – Philadelphie Sixers

Sunday, October 27