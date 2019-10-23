New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has repeatedly declared his intention to play until he’s 45 years old. At 42, Brady is still piling up impressive numbers, with 1,992 passing yards and 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. In his recent interview on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, Brady sounded like that he won’t fulfill his plan of getting to his ae-45 season. When asked what his future with the Patriots would hold, Brady replied “I don’t know”, adding that "one day I'll wake up and feel like, 'OK, that'll be enough.

Brady hinted that it could happen after this season or five years from now, but as of now, he is not yet thinking about it. “I think just take advantage of the opportunity I have this year, do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times,” said Brady, who is in his 20th season with the Patriots, who drafted him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Rumors are abound that Brady would retire after this season as his contract with the Patriots would expire after this season.

Brady also put up his Massachusetts home for sale, further fueling speculations that he will retire or move to another team. “I don't know what the future holds. The great part is, for me, football at this point is all borrowed time,” explained Brady, adding that he never expected to play 20 years for an amazing squad like the Patriots. Earlier, Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that Brady and his personal trainer/business partner Alex Guerrero have put their homes on the market, a signal that he could move on from the Patriots.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

“So if he’s selling his home and his trainer is selling his home and he’s voiding his contract? What does that tell you? He’s setting up to move on,” Schefter said.

Brady excited about Sanu’s acquisition

During the interview, Brady also expressed excitement about playing with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who was acquired by the Patriots from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round pick. “I am excited to have him.

I have watched him for a long time,” said Brady, adding that he has heard great things about Sanu from a lot of people who have been around him. As of now, Brady is not aware of Sanu’s exact role with the team, but he expects head coach Bill Belichick to determine it so the wide receiver can help put points on the board for the Patriots.

Patriots release two players

This season, Sanu has caught 33 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown with the Falcons.

In 110 career games, he has 377 receptions for 4,300 yards and 25 touchdowns and 40 carries for 215 yards and two scores. As a former high school quarterback, Sanu is also known to be a prolific passes, completing 7 of 8 passes for 233 yards with four touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. To accommodate Sanu and special teams ace Justin Bethel, the Patriots released tight end Eric Tomlinson and safety/special teamer Jordan Richards.