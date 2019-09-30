Eminem’s music publisher has sued Spotify, alleging copyright infringement. The streaming platform would have to compensate the publisher for several millions of streams.

That September, Spotify announced that it had paid a total of over $5 billion to the music industry. For Eminem, it is a bit different.

Two cases of violation

Spotify is accused of ignoring Eight Mile Style’s ownership of Eminem’s catalog when deciding how to pay out streaming revenue for his playback metrics.

The Swedish company also violated sections of the Music Modernization Ac which established more rights and has the obligation to pay for music streams.

In a suit filed on August 20 in federal court in Nashville, Eight Mile accuses Spotify of willful copyright infringement by reproducing "Lose Yourself" and about 250 of the rapper's songs on its service to the tune of potentially billions of dollars in alleged damages.

Back again… Abu Dhabi Oct 25 - Tickets on sale Noon GST pic.twitter.com/OHROdd3Paz — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 10, 2019

Eminem’s music at the center of $36 million battle

The suit is seeking up to $36 million in damages, which represent one hundred and fifty thousand dollars($150,000.00) for each act of willful infringement with respect to each of the musical compositions involved in the action”.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Celebrities

Eminem made 10 studio albums and 3 collaborative albums in more than 20 years. He was B-Rabbit in 8-mile Movie and did a lot of concerts worldwide to be considered one of the best rapper ever. With more than 39 millions of subscribers in Youtube, more than 22 million in Twitter, Instagram... Marshall Mathers is a real influencer. Slim Shady has an impact in the world society. Everyone remembers when he directly talks to criticize Donald Trump. Eminem does, the world listens...

20 years of success

Eminem is still one of the most celebrated rappers in history. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eminem is worth $190 million and brings in about $10 to $15 million per year. He will be on tour in October when he returns to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island this month.

In 2019, Eminem celebrates the 20th Anniversary of The Slim Shady LP. The Expanded Edition has dropped on streaming for the first time.

Coming soon, exclusive vinyl, merchandise and collector's items are on their way to the Official Eminem Store. You will be able to listen to the Expanded Edition on his official website. In 1999, Spotify and other streaming societies did not exist...

Studio albums

Infinite (1996) The Slim Shady LP (1999) The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) The Eminem Show (2002) Encore (2004) Relapse (2009) Recovery (2010) The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013 )Revival (2017) Kamikaze (2018)

Devil's Night (with D12) (2001) D12 World (with D12) (2004) Hell: The Sequel (with Bad Meets Evil) (2011)