As the greatest quarterback of all time, New England Patriots' veteran signal-caller Tom Brady is the role model of many up-and-coming playmakers in the NFL while others are eyeing to follow his footsteps and achieve some of his accomplishments in his 20-year NFL career. Recently, Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins said he considers Brady as a role model and even watched his "Tom vs. Time" documentary in his last year at Ohio State to help him transition to the NFL.

On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made a surprising comparison when he likened his starting quarterback Dak Prescott to the 42-year-old Brady, instead of with Cowboys' greats Troy Aikman or Tony Romo. “I think he’s more like [Tom] Brady,” Jones said during an interview on the 105.3 The Fan, a comparison which came as a surprise for many Cowboys fans.

Jones clarifies statement

However, after realizing that his comparison will put more pressure on Prescott to succeed, Jones immediately took it back and clarified his earlier pronouncement.

The Cowboys owner said he simply wanted to convey that Prescott will evolve into a guy “that will beat you with different circumstances and different players and different type teams.”

When it comes to numbers in their first 52 NFL games, Prescott and Brady almost had the same production. In his first 52 outings, Prescott had a 35-17 mark as a starter while Brady fared better with a 40-12 record. The biggest difference is Brady had two Super Bowl rings in just 52 starts while Prescott had none.

Despite this, Cowboys' Executive Vice President Stephen Jones is confident that Prescott will be able to carry the team to several Super Bowl wins. “Certainly, he has the ability to do that,” said the young Jones. The Cowboys consider Prescott their franchise quarterback but they have yet to sign him to a contract extension.

Patriots, Cowboys to face off in Week 12

Brady will have a chance to test the mettle of the Prescott-led Cowboys when they face off in Week 12 (Nov.

24) at Gillette Stadium. This season, Brady has completed 90 of 145 passes for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns with an interception and ran for a score for the undefeated Patriots (4-0).

Prescott, for his part, completed 92 of 127 passes for 1,143 yards and nine touchdowns with three picks for the 3-1 Cowboys. The Patriots currently lead the AFC East while the Cowboys top the NFC East. Earlier, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) predicted that there is an eight-percent chance that the Patriots and Cowboys will face off in Super Bowl LIV.

The Patriots are eyeing their seventh Super Bowl win and their second straight Lombardi Trophy.