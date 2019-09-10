Sammy Watkins had a huge debut with the Chiefs, as he caught three touchdown passes and had nearly 200 receiving yards. But he's owned in almost all ESPN leagues, and this is about the players that can be added from the waiver wire. Let's take a look at which players should be added at each position.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford (16.3% Ownership)

The Lions quarterback proved that he shouldn't be overlooked in fantasy this season with a 27 point performance against the Cardinals on the road.

He threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns and draws a good matchup against the Chargers in week 2.

Josh Allen (20.5% Ownership)

He had 4 turnovers and still managed to score 15 fantasy points. Allen's rushing ability makes him a fantasy quarterback that is worth starting in favorable matchups, like the one he has against the Giants porous defense in week 2.

Andy Dalton (4.2% Ownership)

Even without A.J.

Green, it looks like we may be getting the good version of Dalton this year. He threw for over 400 yards and 2 touchdowns on the road against the Seahawks. With a new head coach, Dalton may be a fantasy starter again.

Running Backs

Rex Burkhead (2.1% Ownership)

Bill Belichick is clearly committed to getting Burkhead involved, as he had five catches for 41 yards and 44 rushing yards in a blowout. Burkhead's usage makes him worth an addition in all formats.

Chris Thompson (18.9% Ownership)

Adrian Peterson is already owned in most leagues, and you should add him if he is still available in yours. With Derrius Guice injured, Thompson will have even more opportunities to score fantasy points, especially in a PPR format, where he's a monster.

Malcolm Brown (6.5% Ownership)

Not many people expecting Brown to be the back who would get touches in Los Angeles.

But on Sunday, he rushed 11 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Because of the Rams offense, Brown is worth an addition and can be started even with Todd Gurley as the leader in the backfield.

Wide Receivers

Danny Amendola (3.4% Ownership)

You wouldn't expect a good performance out of Amendola in what was a blowout for most of the game against the Cardinals. But he finished his day with 7 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

He'll clearly be a factor in the Lions offense moving forward.

Marquise Brown (28.2% Ownership)

It looks like Lamar Jackson figured out how to pass the ball in the offseason and the main beneficiary may be Brown, who had 4 catches for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Dolphins. Add him and see how the situation plays out in Baltimore.

Mecole Hardman (17.4% Ownership)

The Chiefs planned on replacing Tyreek Hill anyway when they drafted Hardman in the draft.

Now that Hill is injured, Hardman will step into an extremely lucrative role in the Chiefs offense.

John Ross (4.8% Ownership)

John Ross looked like he figured things out in week 2 against the Seahawks. Following a season in which the speedy receiver struggled, Ross ended his day in Seattle with 154 yards and two touchdowns. While A.J. Green is out, Ross is a startable fantasy asset.

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson (30% Ownership)

The Lions rookie tight end had a huge debut in his week 1 performance, catching 6 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He finished with 19 fantasy points and proved that he is more than NFL ready in his debut.

Darren Waller (26.8% Ownership)

Carr and Jared Cook made a good fantasy duo last season, and it doesn't look like that's going to change with Waller. The new tight end caught seven passes for 70 yards in his debut and should remain a big part of the offense moving forward, especially with Antonio Brown out of the picture.

Defenses

Texans D/ST (26.4% Ownership)

The Texans would have been a terrible start on the road against the Saints in week 1, but they're a great start against the Jaguars in week 2. Grab them from the waiver wire if they're available in your league.

Panthers D/ST (10.8% Ownership)

The Panthers had a tough time shutting down the Rams in week 1, but they should have a much easier time putting up fantasy points against a Jameis Winston led team that allowed two interceptions to be returned for touchdowns to the 49ers.

New York Giants D/ST (0.6% Ownership)

If you're desperate for a defense in week 1, it's probably worth starting the Giants against a Bills team that had four turnovers in one half. Buffalo makes enough makes for this start to be worth it.