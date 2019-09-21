Despite the release of talented but troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown, the New England Patriots retained their status as Super Bowl favorites. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots' chances of winning Super Bowl LIV slightly dropped from +333 to +350, based on the latest odds in Las Vegas. The Patriots are still ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, who saw their chances of clinching a Super Bowl trophy improved from +650 to +600.

According to Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report, Brown's departure barely moved the betting line for the Patriots. Based on the Caesars Sportsbook, the Patriots' championship betting line took a slight drop from +250 to +300. However, they are still ahead of the Chiefs (+450) and the Dallas Cowboys (+800). Earlier, the Patriots cut Brown after his former trainer accused him of sexual assault and more, in a civil lawsuit.

The mercurial wide receiver also allegedly sent threatening text messages to another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct, thus forcing the Patriots to release him just 11 days after he signed a one-year, $15 million deal.

Brown played just one game for Patriots

Daniels explained that Brown’s release only had a slight effect on the Patriots’ betting line since he played just one game for the franchise.

In the Patriots’ 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. In Week 1, the Patriots crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers, 33-3, even without Brown’s services.

Jack Baer of Yahoo! Sports noted that the Patriots still have the nucleus of their last season’s receiving corps in veteran Julian Edelman, comeback Josh Gordon, and Phillip Dorsett. The Patriots are also set to regain the services of rookie N’Keal Harry at some point this season, making their offense even more dangerous with 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady under center. Earlier, the Patriots were tabbed as 4-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl hours after signing Brown following his release by the Oakland Raiders.

Patriots can void signing bonus in Brown’s contract

Previously, it was reported that the Patriots were scheduled to pay Brown the first installment of his $9 million signing bonus on Monday. However, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Patriots can withhold Brown’s signing bonus due to a clause in his contract that required him to inform the team of his pending civil lawsuit before agreeing to a deal.

Albert Breer of MMQB said another clause in his contract could cause the forfeiture of his $1 million guaranteed salary from the Patriots. During his short tenure in Oakland, Brown also lost $30 million in guaranteed money after he was released by the Raiders before the start of the season. Brown can file a grievance with the NFL if the Patriots refuse to pay his guaranteed money.