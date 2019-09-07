Hours after the New England Patriots signed veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million, they have been installed as the Super Bowl favorites at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks. At the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas, the Patriots are now 4-1 favorites to win Super Bowl LIV, overtaking the Kansas City Chiefs, who are now at 6-1 from being a 5-1 favorite. From 11 victories, the Patriots are now predicted to win 11.5 games with Brown on their side.

In the past weeks, the Patriots had trailed the Chiefs in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, but that changed after the Oakland Raiders released Brown, who signed a contract with New England that includes $9 million in guaranteed money. The Raiders’ chances of winning the Super Bowl dropped further from 40-1 to 100-1 without Brown. With Brown’s arrival, the Patriots receiving corps received a major boost.

They currently roster Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. The Patriots recently placed first-round draft choice N'Keal Harry on injured reserve, but he will return at some point in the regular season.

Brown released by Raiders

Brown became available after he was released by the Raiders following a tumultuous week that saw him fined for missing parts of camp and verbally tussling with general manager Mike Mayock.

The Raiders fined Brown a total of $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The fine voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in Brown’s deal, forcing him to ask for his release. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom the Patriots will face in Week 1. However, there will be no revenge game for Brown, as he is not eligible to play on Sunday.

Despite his absence, the Patriots are 5.5 favorites over the Steelers. Earlier, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee raised the possibility that the Patriots might sign Brown if he was released by the Raiders. Aside from McAfee, three other NFL writers – Albert Breer, Frank Isola and Scott Stump -- also suggested that Brown could become the second coming of Randy Moss in New England. Stump even predicted that Brown could have 38 touchdown catches in the 2019 season with the Patriots.

Patriots sign cornerback to 3-year extension

While Patriots fanatics are ecstatic about Brown’s signing, the Patriots silently inked Jonathan Jones to a three-year extension with a base value of $21 million. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones’ deal could reach $25 million with incentives, while it contains $13 million in guaranteed money. The Patriots recently placed a second-round tender on Jones before free-agency.

The 25-year-old Jones, an undrafted free agent in 2016, is a valuable slot corner for head coach Bill Belichick.