The New England Patriots released talented but troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday after just 11 days with the team. The Patriots’ decision to release Brown came after he was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit and after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to another woman who also accused him of sexual misconduct. In a statement, the Patriots expressed appreciation for Brown’s hard work in his 11 days with the team, but they have decided to move in a different direction.

After signing a one-year deal worth $15 million, with $9 million signing bonus and $1 million in guaranteed money, Brown suited up for the Patriots in Week 2, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in their 43-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins. With the move, the Patriots will have to pay Brown $5 million as part of his signing bonus on Monday, but the contract possibly contains provisions that could void the entire deal in case of controversy.

With Brown now out, the Patriots will rely on their wide receiving corps that carried them to a 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, including veterans Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett, comebacking Josh Gordon, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and special teamer Matthew Slater. The Patriots will also have rookie N’Keal Harry and Cameron Meredith on Week 9 and Week 7, respectively.

Brown shows appreciation via social media

After his release, Brown expressed his gratitude to the Patriots in several social media posts where he thanked head coach Bill Belichick, Brady and the entire squad for giving him a chance to play in Foxborough.

Brown posted several photos with the Patriots on Instagram and accompanied it with a caption “thanks for the opportunity appreciate”. He also posted a photo with Belichick with the caption “appreciate ya”. He also posted his photo with Brady while celebrating after his first touchdown catch with the Patriots and accompanied it with the caption “Love ya champ that was fun ! #GoWinIt #DoitforMe”. In another post, Brown defended himself from the accusations, accompanying a photo of him celebrating his lone touchdown catch with the Patriots with a caption ““If I’m lying then I’m flying”.

Brady not included in final injury report

Brady will certainly be playing when the Patriots take on the New York Jets in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium. Brady’s name was not listed on the final injury report released Friday after being there for the past two days due to calf issue that limited him during practice. Fullback James Develin is out due to a neck injury while among those questionable against the Jets are linebacker Shilique Calhoun (not injury related), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (Shoulder) and tight ends Ryan Izzo (calf) and Matt LaCosse (ankle).