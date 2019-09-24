The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills will square off in Week 4 on Sunday with the solo AFC East lead on the line. The Patriots and the Bills currently share the AFC East top spot with identical 3-0 records. Even with their undefeated record, Both Bills head coach Sean McDermott, and starting quarterback Josh Allen, are fully aware of the enormous challenge ahead as they face the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots at New Era Field, according to reports by Matt Parrino of New York Upstate.

McDermott called the Patriots’ defense “unbelievable” after it surrendered just a field goal in their first three games. The Patriots defensive unit also limited its opponents to 5-for-39 on third downs while opposing quarterbacks combined for 44.5 percent passer rating on the season. “It’s unbelievable. I don’t think I’ve ever been around that, ever heard of that to this point in the season,” said McDermott, adding that the Patriots have done several cool things on defense led by their good players.

According to McDermott, the Bills have their work cut out for them against the stout Patriots’ defense, not to mention their dangerous offense led by 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. “They’re the defending champs and no one’s come close to even touching them at this point. The games have been pretty much been over by halftime,” McDermott said. The last time that the Bills have beaten a Brady-led Patriots team was in 2014, but Brady only played part of that game because New England had already locked up a playoff spot.

The Bills defeated the Patriots in 2016, but Jacoby Brissett started in place of Brady, who was serving a four-game suspension at that time in connection with the Deflategate scandal at that time.

Allen calls Brady greatest of all time

Allen, for his part, admitted that the Bills will be facing a tall task against the Patriots in Week 4. “The Patriots are very well-coached and they got a guy over there that plays quarterback quite well, you know No.

12 (Tom Brady). (Maybe) the greatest quarterback of all time,” said Allen, who has managed to keep the Bills afloat despite a rocky start to the season. In three games, Allen has completed 66 of 103 passes for 750 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. Brady, for his part, has passed for 911 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception and had one rushing touchdown. In his career, Brady has a 30-3 record against the Bills while the Patriots head into Week 4 as an early 7-point favorite against Buffalo. However, Brady said he expects a “hell of a game” when the Patriots and Bills collide on Sunday.

Belichick praises ‘Bills Mafia’

In a conference call with the Buffalo media, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised the Bills fandom for their passion and intensity during home games. “It's a very intense crowd," Belichick said. "They’re totally into it, vocal, have a great passion for the game. Belichick said the “Bills Mafia” is focused solely on the game for 60 minutes and they’ve been pouring their hearts out in cheering for their beloved hometown team. Aside from Belichick, Brady also heaped praised on the “Bills Mafia”.