After suffering an apparent chest injury just before halftime of their 30-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 3, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was scheduled to undergo more tests to determine the extent of his injury. Edelman was spotted walking awkwardly after a catch late in the first half before he headed to the locker room. The veteran wide receiver did not return in the second half, but according to sources, X-rays came back negative.

However, the Patriots wanted to make sure that there was no damage in Edelman’s rib cartilage, so he will undergo a MRI on Monday, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Despite missing the second half of action, Edelman still led the Patriots with seven receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. This season, Edelman leads the Patriots with 17 receptions on 25 targets and 196 receiving yards.

In an interview on The Greg Hill Show, veteran quarterback Tom Brady admitted that the offense will take a huge hit if Edelman is sidelined.

"I don’t know exactly what all the reports show. I think today and Tuesday are good indicators of that,” Brady said. Brady called Edelman as one of the best players who has suited up for the Patriots and he loves playing with him. “Hopefully he can be out there as soon as he’s healthy and ready to go,” he added. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 in a battle of undefeated AFC East squads. The Patriots and the Bills have identical 3-0 records, but New England is an early 7-point favorite.

Brady elated with Patriots’ outstanding defense

During the interview, Brady was also asked to comment about the Patriots’ defense, which has yet to allow a touchdown this season. The Jets scored 14 points against the Patriots, but they came from a miscue by special teams and a pick-six by rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham. “I am so happy with how our defense is playing. I am so happy with how they have played all year,” said Brady.

Brady particularly lauded the outstanding play and leadership of Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Jason McCourty, Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower, Michael Bennett, and Adam Butler. “It is a group of guys that I have so much confidence and belief in what they are doing. It’s been really fun to watch,” said Brady.

Patriots defensive performance vs Jets lauded

While the Patriots put up at least 30 points in each of their first three outings, their defense has caught the attention of many, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

During NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday Prime," Sanders praised the Patriots' defense for giving up just 105 yards to the Jets' offense, led by talented rusher Le'Veon Bell, who was held to just 35 rushing yards. "These guys are playing lights out. I have never seen them at this level defensively. No one has scored," said Sanders. The Hall of Famer said people are focused solely on the Patriots offense, while the defense isn't garnering much recognition. Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL as a cornerback and a punt returner.