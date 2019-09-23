New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady expects a “hell of a game’ when they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 on Sunday at New Era Field. At stake in the showdown is the AFC lead, which the Patriots and the Bills share with identical 3-0 records. The Patriots head into the week as a 7-point favorite, according to Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, but this could change depending on the availability of veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman, who suffered a rib injury in their 30-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 3.

Whether Edelman will play or not, Brady expects the Patriots to have a tough time against the Bills. “It’s going to be a hell of a game,” Brady said during an interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”. The 42-year-old Brady has tormented the Bills in his 20-year career as a starter, recording 30 wins in 33 games, his most against any NFL squad. The veteran quarterback also has 69 touchdown passes in his career against the Bills, whose last win over the Patriots came in 2016 when Brady was suspended due to the Deflategate scandal. Since then, Brady has led the Patriots to five straight wins over the Bills.

Brady enjoys playing in front of Bills Mafia

During the interview, Brady said he enjoys playing at New Era Field because of the atmosphere that the “Bills Mafia” brings every game. “I love playing up there. It’s one of the great environments in NFL football. It’s an old stadium, but they get incredible support,” Brady said of the Bills fans. According to Brady, the Bills Mafia has shown full support for their team through thick and thin.

“We’ve played up there when they’ve not had great records, when they’ve had great records, and their fans are into it. They cheer, they love football,” said Brady, who will be up against young Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In three games this season, Brady has completed 72 of 106 passes for 911 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception and had one rushing touchdown. Allen, for his part, has thrown for 750 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Ex-Patriots GM expects New England’s defense to shine anew

Former Patriots general manager Michael Lombardi expects the Patriots’ defense to step up against the Bills on Sunday. “Let’s face it the Patriots haven’t given up a goddamned touchdown all year on defense,” Lombardi said on The GM Shuffle. In three games, the Patriots defensive unit has given up just a field goal, which occurred in their 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Since then, the Patriots defense blanked the Miami Dolphins, 43-0, and did not allow a touchdown in their 30-14 triumph over the New York Jets. The Jets put points on the board on muffed punt return by the special teams and a pick-6 by rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham. However, Lombardi warned that the Bills might pull off a surprise especially with the Patriots offensive unit suffering from a rash of injuries.