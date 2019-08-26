Many were surprised when Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday after a seven-year playing career. According to Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, he lost the desire to keep playing after going through injuries and rehabs several times. In his seven-year career, Luck threw for 23671 yards and 171 touchdowns with 83 interceptions on his way to four Pro Bowl selections.

With Luck behind center, many expect the Colts to compete with the New England Patriots in the AFC. However, Luck was winless in six games against Brady and the Patriots since he emerged as starting quarterback for the Colts. In six games against the Patriots, Luck went 150-of-272 for 1,771 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Brady calls Luck a great player

With Luck retiring at age 29, many would compare him to Brady, who’s still in top form and playing at age 42.

However, Brady called Luck as a great player and had a great career, saying his decision to retire is the path that he has chosen. “Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport and he’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times,” said Brady during an interview on “The Greg Hill Show”, adding that he has seen players retire at end of the season while some call it a career before the season starts.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Brady, for his part, credited his support system for his longevity that allowed him to play into his 20th NFL season. “I have the support of my teammates, my coaches, my family, my friends, Alex (Guerrero), my training system. All those things really need to come together in order to continue to achieve,” said Brady, whose former backup Jacoby Brissett will take over Luck’s starting job. Earlier, Brady signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots worth $70 million.

Brady speaks about Stidham, Hoyer

The Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick have to decide on whether to keep three quarterbacks on their roster. The Patriots are assured to keep Brady and fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham in the roster, but the question remains if they will keep veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer as a third quarterback. When asked during the interview, Brady noticed that Stidham has been getting a lot of opportunities during practice and during preseason games, while Hoyer did not play at all.

Brady said the Patriots have a very healthy, competitive quarterback group, with Hoyer having a great offseason and camp. He also lauded Hoyer’s locker-room presence and the energy that he brings to the team. The Patriots need to cut their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. Recently, Brady's former backup Kevin O'Connell praised his mentorship during the latter's rookie year.