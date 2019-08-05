After their joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady addressed the contract extension that he signed with the team one day after his 42nd birthday. Brady signed a two-year extension worth $70 million, which included an $8 million bump in his salary for the 2019 season. As a result, the veteran quarterback will earn $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021.

However, Brady will not have a chance to enjoy the remaining amount of his contract as the last two years are voidable. In an interview with the media after their joint practice with the Lions, Brady addresses his new deal, saying his contract simply emphasizes the reality that every player in the NFL is on a year-to-year basis. Saying that football is a tough business based on production, Brady said he’s ready to produce, this year, and that he’s focused on giving the Patriots their seventh Super Bowl trophy.

As a 42-year-old quarterback, Brady said he's in unchartered territory, but he has committed to “go out there and be the best" he can this year and "see what happens." Earlier, Brady revealed his plan to play until he's 45 years old.

Brady’s last two years are voidable

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network Insider, the last two years of Brady’s deal will be voided, on the final day of the 2019 league year, which is March 17, 2020.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

During the NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live, on Monday, Rapoport said that any team can call Brady, at 4:01 at the start of the league year in 2020, and try to sign him. While Rapoport emphasized that the relationship between Brady and the Patriots is very good, the veteran quarterback will be a free agent, after this season, even if for just a second, unless he retires after the 2019 season.

Rapoport added that the Patriots cannot place a franchise or transition tag on Brady for the 2020 season as it is prohibited in their new agreement. Rapoport explained that the two-year contract extension is basically a compromise between Brady and the Patriots. According to him, New England wanted to give Brady an $8 million raise, but they also got an additional $5.5 million in salary cap. The Patriots also do not want to tie themselves for future years with Brady’s future uncertain due to his age.

“So it's basically a compromise that hurts both sides a little bit, but helps both sides a little bit and helped them come to this deal,” said Rapoport.

Belichick discusses Brady’s deal

Before heading out to practice, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick immediately addressed Brady’s contract extension so can focus on other matters. "On the Brady contract, it's always good to come to an agreement with any player,” said Belichick before moving on from the topic by saying he would not comment further.

However, Belichick lauded the 42-year-old Brady for maintaining his consistency as he heads into his 20th season in the NFL. “We're looking forward at building for this season and getting better on a daily basis,” said Belichick.