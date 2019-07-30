New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to comment on the contract extension of veteran quarterback Tom Brady during the first day of training camp. In an interview with reporters, Belichick said he won’t talk about contract matters for any player, including Brady. The soon-to-be 42-year-old quarterback is in the last year of a two-year, $30-million contract, that he signed with the Patriots.

If the Patriots fail to give Brady a contract extension before the season starts, he will play in a contract year for the first time in his career and he could become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. However, Belichick, in his latest interview with Willie McGinest of NFL Network, said he wants Brady around for at least two to three years. “I definitely hope that’s the case,” Belichick said. Earlier, Brady expressed his intention to play until he’s 45 years old.

Belichick: Patriots focused on 2019 season

Currently, Belichick said the Patriots and Brady are focused on the 2019 season as they go for a seventh Super Bowl title. “Right now all of us are just focused on this year. We want to have a good season,” said Belichick, adding that he’s aware of Brady’s hard work in the offseason in preparation for his 20th NFL season. “We’re out here in training camp, trying to get things going,” said Belichick.

However, Belichick did not say when they will sign Brady to new contract. According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Brady is reportedly frustrated about the lack of a contract extension as the season draws closer. Giardi believes that Brady’s frustration could light a fire inside him and result in the Patriots' second straight Super Bowl trophy.

Belichick to be more involved in defense

In the offseason, Belichick lost several members of his coaching staff, including Brian Flores, who acted as his defensive coordinator last season.

After helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, Flores accepted a head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots hired one of their former players, linebacker Jerod Mayo, as their linebackers coach. Rumours suggest that Belichick is developing Mayo to be the Patriots eventual defensive coordinator, as he was seen wearing a headset and calling defensive plays in training camp. Belichick also told McGinest that he will be more involved in the defensive side of the ball in the 2019 season.

“I think I’ll be more involved this year defensively than I was in recent years,” said Belichick, who previously worked as defensive coordinator with New York Giants from 1985 to 1990 and the New York Jets from 1997 to 1999. Belichick won two Super Bowl rings with the Giants as their defensive coordinator.