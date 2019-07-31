New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faced the media and answered wide-ranging questions, including his much-talked-about contract extension. Brady is playing the last year of the two-year, $30 million deal with the Patriots and if no contract extension is agreed before the start of the season, he will be playing on a contract year for the first time in his career. There is also a possibility that Brady might turn free agent for the first time in his career and test the market to find out his real value.

Recently, Mike Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported that Brady is frustrated about the lack of a contract extension, according to people close to the veteran signal-caller. However, when asked by the media about his contract extension, Brady downplayed the issue, stressing his great experience with the Patriots since he was taken 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Brady thanks Patriots for the opportunity

“I've had such a great experience over a lot of years.

I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000,” said Brady, who also underscored his great working relationship with a great coach in coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Brady also aired his love for Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and his family and expressed his appreciation for the overall success of the team. “We've had just incredible success. Hopefully, we can keep it going,” said Brady.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

When asked the possibility of going year-to-year in his contract, Brady said he will just focus on preparing for the 2019 season and “just let those things sort themselves out.” Brady, who will turn 42 next month, said he’s still having fun playing football heading into his 20th season in the NFL. The veteran quarterback said he loves playing football since he was a kid and it’s hard for him to imagine doing anything else in life. In a separate interview, Belichick said he wants to have Brady around for a few more years.

Brady talks about Gronkowski, Gordon

Brady also discussed, with the media, playing the 2019 season without one of his trusted receivers, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired in the offseason following the Patriots 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. “He's a great player. To replace great players, it's not like you just pick another one off the tight end tree,” Brady said of Gronkowski.

As of now, Brady said the Patriots will expect the tight ends in their depth chart to step up and deliver to fill the void left by Gronkowski. The Patriots currently have Matt LaCosse as their No. 1 receiver while Ben Watson, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo, and Lance Kendricks form part of their tight end roster. Brady also discussed his offseason workout with suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon. According to Brady, he needed somebody to catch and fortunately, Gordon was available, so they held a private workout.

Brady said he enjoyed working with Gordon in the previous season so he’s hoping that everything works out for him as he works his way back into the league.