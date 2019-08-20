The Nebraska football team is ramping up its 2020 recruiting efforts. That includes trying to nail down some of its top targets. Marvin Scott III certainly fits that bill.

The 3-star running back out of Florida appears to be a heavy Husker lean, if recent comments by recruiting experts can be believed. The recruiting site 247Sports does something calle Crystal Balls to indicate where its experts think recruits are going to commit.

After a long period of no action, either way, the running back has suddenly had quite a few predictions for Nebraska.

Experts pick Nebraska football

The first crystal ball for Scott came in May from a Virginia Tech-centric expert. That particular expert believed the 3-star prospect was headed to the Hokies. It appears those in the know believe things have changed in favor of the Huskers.

Steve Wiltfong, who is the director of scouting for 247 announced on Twitter he was putting in a prediction for the Nebraska football team.

Since that announcement, four more experts have all logged their feelings that the running back is headed to Lincoln.

Among those now predicting a win over Virginia Tech on the recruiting front, is another Hokie expert. That would appear, at least for now, to be the nail in the coffin. It's important to note the race is far from over. Scott technically has until February of next year to make his final decision.

It seems likely, with the number of crystal balls all coming in the last few days that a decision could be coming much sooner. It's also possible the Port Orange, Florida prospect has the Hokies completely out of the running.

Scott has taken two visits to potential schools so far. He hit the Georgia Tech campus in May. He then paid a visit to Lincoln in June. It should be pointed out that three publishers from Rivals have all entered their own predictions for the Cornhuskers in the last few days.

Talented running back headed to Lincoln?

While Marvin Scott III isn't one of the more sought after prospects in the 2020 class, he's got plenty of talent that's clearly coveted by more than the Nebraska football team. The back has a total of 29 offers and that includes Alabama.

The back has gotten the most attention from ACC area schools though it appears he's getting closer to announcing he'll be playing football outside his home region.

The Cornhuskers got a bit of a preview this past weekend. Scott's Spruce Creek High played an exhibition against the T.C. Williams Titans (yes, of "Remember the Titans" fame.)

Scott's team won the game 34-21 and the running back showed off his speed and elusiveness in the contest. On one particular play, he ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run punctuated by a nice dodge of a defender along the sideline.