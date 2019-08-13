The Nebraska football team could be landing yet another transfer player if things play out just the right way this week. Colorado State sophomore Zach Schlager is rumored to be making the move from the Rams to the Huskers. Rivals is reporting the linebacker could be pulling the trigger rather quickly.

While the rumors of the move appear to have come out of the blue, the move makes quite a bit of sense.

Schlager is a Nebraska native who played for his head coach father at McCook. After initially heading to Colorado State, it appears a door has been opened that wasn't open before for the young man.

A triumphant return to Nebraska?

Part of the 2018 recruiting class, Schlager was never offered a scholarship to play for the Huskers. A 2-star prospect out of McCook he did have plenty of offers from FCS schools who wanted him to be a part of their program.

Cornell, North Dakota State, North Dakota and South Dakota State all issued scholarship offers.

That Cornell offer should stand out from the pack if only because it's always nice to have a player who would have qualified to attend an Ivy League school. Colorado State ended up being the only FBS offer the linebacker received out of high school and he pulled the trigger for the Rams. The linebacker only appeared in three games as a true freshman last season, meaning he effectively redshirted.

That, of course, means he would be coming to the Nebraska football program with four years to play if he could get a waiver making him immediately eligible. Because it's the NCAA, that waiver could be a sticking point down the road. Even without it, he'd join the 2020 class with three years for the Huskers.

Transfer players becoming a trend

Should Zach Schlager end up transferring to the Nebraska football team, he would be just the latest with that type of the background.

As transfer players have become more abundant, the Huskers haven't shied away from using the transfer portal as a tool. Just this year, tight end Travis Vokolek, defensive end Darrion Daniels and wide receiver Kanawai Noa are joining the roster.

Noa and Daniels are eligible to play this season and both are expected to see significant playing time. Vokolek will have to sit out the 2019 season but is expected to be a big contributor in 2020.

Last year, the Huskers added immediate depth at quarterback when Noah Vedral transferred to Lincoln from UCF.

The Nebraska football team has also certainly felt the burn from the transfer portal. Ironically, the Cornhuskers could be essentially making a trade of sorts with Colorado State. Near the end of the spring last year, quarterback Patrick O'Brien announced he was going to play for the Rams. He's currently expected to back up CSU's starting quarterback this season.