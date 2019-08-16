Former Pro Bowl quarterback Rich Gannon praised New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for keeping himself in shape, adding that he looks like a much different player than the one who entered the NFL as a 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. “When you look at him physically, he looks like a much different player than when he came out,” Gannon told 2019 CBS on NFL Media Day. Gannon, who played 17 seasons in the NFL, said Brady’s training method and the things he does to recover after a performance are considered cutting edge.

Gannon said Brady staying in top shape is a great example of sports science and a major reason why strength and conditioning coaches are finding other means to train players. According to Gannon, Brady has retained his top form by protecting himself well during games, in addition to his conditioning and training. Gannon said Brady has taken good care of his legs and doesn’t take unnecessary hits by getting rid of the ball quickly.

“He's willing to throw it away and live for another down,” he said. Earlier, Detroit Lions wideout Danny Amendola declared that Brady is in top form and could play forever.

Gannon lauds Patriots coaching staff

Gannon also lauded the Patriots coaching staff for introducing changes on offense since the 42-year-old Brady entered his 40s. In the 2018 season, the Patriots used run offense on 44.6 percent of their offensive snaps, utilizing rusher Sony Michel carried the ball 280 times, including the postseason “You look at quarterback movements, some of the things you may do on third down.

You look at managing that quarterback,” said Gannon. Gannon played for the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings in his 17-year career. After joining the Raiders in 1999 before his age-34 season, Gannon set career-highs by completing 67.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 4,689 yards and recording a passer rating of 97.2 during the 2002 season en route to winning the 2002 regular-season MVP award. That year, he also led the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVI but they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Update on N’Keal Harry’s injury

The Patriots might not have the services of rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry when they play the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in their second preseason game. According to Ryan Hannable of WEEI, Harry returned to Boston on Thursday, days after suffering an apparent injury in their 31-3 win over the Detroit Lions. Harry was the first wide receiver taken by head coach Bill Belichick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Earlier, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports reported that Harry did not participate in Thursday’s practice, together with fellow wideouts Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris. Curran said Dorsett had his hand taped while Harris has a lower leg injury that could keep him out for a while.