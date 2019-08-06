New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $70 million, including an $8 million salary increase for the 2019 season. The increase will bump Brady’s salary in his 20th NFL season to $23 million, making him the 6th highest-paid quarterback in 2019. However, when details about Brady’s contract came to light, it was revealed that the two years are voidable and he could turn free agent after this season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Brady’s contract prevents the Patriots from using the franchise tag on Brady after the 2019 season, making his stint in the free-agent marker unavoidable. If that happens, teams can offer the 42-year-old Brady huge contract at the start of the 2020 league year.

In a report, for Sports Illustrated, Conor Orr determined, through insights from two NFL contract advisers and a former general manager, Brady’s true value in the open market.

In the interview, the three unanimously agreed that Brady could cash in, and get a huge contract from the free-agent market if he wants to. The first NFL contract adviser said Brady can get $35 million fully guaranteed while the other adviser said the veteran quarterback can get as much as $45 million from a team full of talent that is one quarterback away from contending for the Super Bowl. The former general manager said Brady can draw a $35 million a year contract if he tests the free-agent market.

Currently, Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, is the highest-paid quarterback with an average annual salary of $35 million. However, as Rapoport reported, it is unlikely that Brady will join another team, given his good relationship with the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. “I know the Patriots want to do everything they can to make sure he plays for only them,” said Rapoport.

NFL analyst advises Brady not to leave Patriots

Former NFL cornerback, and current ESPN analyst, Ryan Clark, believes that Brady should not even explore the possibility of joining other teams if he turns free agent after the 2019 season.

By playing for another team, Clark said Brady would sully his reputation as the greatest of all time (GOAT) and sully his legacy. For Clark, Brady should spend his whole career with the Patriots and should not think about moving to another squad. “There’s not been a quarterback play 20 years with the same team and also playing at the level he’s playing now,” Clark said.

Brady wants to sell Brookline home

Brady recently put his five-bedroom home in Brookline, Massachusetts for sale with a listing price of $39.5 million.

Brady’ home sits on a five-acre land adjacent to The Country Club. It has a three-car garage and a circular driveway that holds up to 20 more vehicles. The New York Post reported that Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen are looking for a new home in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Alpine, New Jersey.