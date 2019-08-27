Hollywood celebrity Mark Wahlberg, who is an avid New England Patriots fan, recently created quite a fuss on social media after posting his impressive physique on Instagram. Among those who noticed Wahlberg’s well-chiseled frame was veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who tried recruiting the 48-year-old actor to join the team. "We are looking for some skill players," Brady said in comment to Wahlberg’s photo, which now has more than one million likes on Instagram.

The Patriots are currently depleted at tight end with the sudden retirement of Rob Gronkowski in the offseason. Wahlberg lacks the experience of playing football, but in 2006, he played the role of former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Vince Papale for the film "Invincible." Papale joined the Eagles as an improbable walk-on and became the oldest rookie in NFL history at age 30.

Wahlberg a famous Patriots fan

As a famous Patriots fans, Wahlberg was usually spotted at Gillette Stadium watching games from the private suite of Patriots president/CEO Robert Kraft.

However, some fans have questioned his dedication as he missed the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He also left early when the Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons, 28-3, in Super Bowl LI, but the actor explained that his son was sick so he had to bolt. Wahlberg was also criticized for declaring that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be an heir apparent to Brady if the latter decides to retire. Mayfield recently worked out at Wahlberg’s Mark F45’s Training gym.

Gronkowski has new gig

Gronkowski on Tuesday sparked comeback rumors after declaring that he could return to the Patriots. Gronkowski, who recently introduced his new business venture of selling CBD oil, said he is now happy and content with his decision to retire after a nine-year career with the Patriots. However, Gronkowski is not closing his door on a possible comeback, saying he will return to the NFL if he has the desire and the passion to play the game.

“When that time comes down in the future, if I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I’m feeling like I need to be out there on the field, I will go back to football,” Gronkowski said.

The Patriots have around $13 million in salary cap space that they can use to address their need at tight end now or earmark it for Gronkowski in case he decides to return at some point in the 2019 season.

As of now, Gronkowski is focused on his new business, which he thoroughly discussed during a 45-minute press conference. According to Gronkowski, CBD oil has helped him recover from injuries that he suffered recently.