An NFL analyst reported that the camp of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is frustrated with the way things are going in connection with his contract negotiations. However, Mike Giardi of NFL Network believes that this could be a good thing for the Patriots in their quest for an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl trophy. Giardi told “Good Morning Football” that he’s hearing stories about Brady being frustrated and not happy with the way things are going, based on information from people close to the 41-year-old quarterback.

Brady is entering the final year of his two-year deal, $30 million deal and if no extension is signed, the veteran signal-caller will play on a contract year for the first time in his career. Giardi said this issue, if not settled immediately, will become an important storyline for Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and team CEO Robert Kraft in the Patriots’ 2019 campaign and their quest to win a seventh Super Bowl trophy.

“So, you know, I think that’s gonna be a story we’re gonna have to watch,” said Giardi. One day before the start of training camp, Belichick was asked for an update regarding Brady’s deal but he refused to provide any detail, saying he doesn’t discuss any contract.

Patriots could franchise tag Brady

During the interview, Giardi pointed out that Brady’s reported frustration could benefit the Patriots.

Giardi explained that if Brady is frustrated with the team, he would get out and prove to the top brass that he deserves a contract extension by playing better than any quarterback in the league and lead the Patriots to another Super Bowl win. “Go ahead, doubt me. I’m 42, I’m going to play better than any quarterback in the league,'” Giardi explained. Giardi said he’s okay with the Patriots allowing Brady to enter a contract year, because they can use the franchise tag on him and pay him around $33 million to $34 million per year, which could be worth it especially if Brady will have an outstanding 2019 season

Brady receives warm welcome from fans

The Patriots opened up their training camp on Thursday with thousands of people in attendance to witness Brady and the team start preparation for another Super Bowl run.

Upon his arrival, Brady received a warm welcome from the Patriots fans, who gave the 41-year-old quarterback a loud standing ovation before he participates in the 20th training camp of his illustrious career. Brady will be missing his favorite target, wide receiver Julian Edelman, for the first few weeks of training camp. Edelman suffered a thumb injury and will be out for at least three weeks. While waiting for Edelman’s return, Brady settled for throwing passes to rookie wideout N’Keal Harry, the Patriots’ No.

32 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Brady connected with Harry for a touchdown in an 11-on-11 workout and they had a side session where the rookie showed the veteran quarterback the different aspects of his catching ability.