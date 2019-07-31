Last night, the Jays called up their top prospect and the eighth-best prospect in the game in Bo Bichette to make his MLB debut. Bichette went 1 for 4 with a single in his very first at-bat while also striking out in his 4th at-bat. With Bichette seemingly done in the minors and set to embark on his major league career, here is more about him and which major league player he resembles.

About Bo Bichette

Bichette was born on March 5, 1998, in Orlando, Florida.

He is the son of former major league baseball player Dante Bichette who was a four-time all-star. He has a younger brother, Dante Bichette Jr. who is in the minor leagues in the Nationals organization. He is named after former elite multi-sport athlete Bo Jackson.

During his high school years, Bichette was homeschooled but still played high school baseball for Lakewood High School in St.Petersburg, Florida. During his senior year, he batted .569 and was named Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr.Baseball receiving both awards for the Florida region.

Professional career

Bichette was drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft with pick number 66. He received a signing bonus of $1.1 million which made him forego his commitment to Arizona State.

In 22 games in 2016, he slashed an absolute ridiculous .427/.451/.732 with 35 hits and 36 RBIs while scoring 21 runs.

In 2017, he spent the whole year in Single-A where he slashed .362/.423/.565 with 162 hits compared to only 81 strikeouts, 74 RBIs, 88 runs and swiping 22 bags.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. MLB

He was part of Team USA at the 2017 futures game.

2018 saw him spend the whole season at AA where he slashed .286/.343/.453 with 154 hits including 43 doubles and seven triples while bringing the same number of runs in as the previous year (74) and scoring 95 times. He also stole 32 bases.

In 60 games spent in the minors this season, he slashed .288/.355/.485 with 67 hits (28 of them being for extra bases) and 16 steals.

During the 2016 offseason, he represented Brazil at the 2017 World Baseball Classic qualifiers where Brazil ultimately finished third. He was eligible to play for Brazil since his mother is from there.

Player comparison: Troy Tulowitzki

Bichette and Tulowitzki come in different sizes as Bichette is 6'0/185 pounds and Tulowitzki is 6'3/205 pounds. While Tulowitzki is bigger than Bichette, their skill level is very similar and like Bichette, Tulowitzki is a former top prospect.

When Tulowitzki played AA in the Rockies organization in 2006, he slashed .291/.370/.473. Bichette had somewhat of a similar slash line in AA as he slashed .286/.343/.453. While their OBP and SLG are about 30 points apart, their batting average at the AA level is almost the same.

One thing that Tulowitzki was very well known for was his glove as his defense was superior compared to other shortstops around the league during his prime.

Bichette is also a strong defensive player and is expected to be a strong defender at the major league level.

During his prime, Tulowitzki was one of the best players in the league as he was a five-time all-star while winning two Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger awards. Ultimately, injuries derailed his career [VIDEO] which forced him to announce his retirement just a few days ago. Meanwhile, Bichette is only 21 years old and will be able to show the Jays how he can be a perennial all-star and a big part of their future along with youngsters Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Cavan Biggio and eventually Nate Pearson as well as others in the Jays minor league system.