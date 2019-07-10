The 2019 season is almost two months away but New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady is ready for it while wide receiver Julian Edelman expressed excitement over their quest to win a record seventh Super Bowl trophy. On his Instagram page, Edelman posted a photo of him and Brady and accompanied it with a caption: Crazy train t-minus #60Days. Brady then commented “I’m ready” to Edelman’s post. The post could serve as a warning for the rest of the NFL as the Patriots will try to break a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the record number of Super Bowl wins.

The Patriots and the Steelers are currently tied with six Super Bowl trophies each. Brady, for his part, will try to cement his status as the best quarterback of all-time by winning a seventh Super Bowl ring while Edelman will chase his fourth Super Bowl ring.

Brady, Edelman practiced together

Brady and Edelman led the Patriots to their sixth title with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP after recording 10 catches for 141 yards.

In the offseason, Brady and Edelman practiced together several times, posting some of their training on social media. They will connect again when the Patriots training camp begins July 25. Based on the released schedule, the Patriots will hold their first three camp practices at Gillette Stadium on July 25, 26 and 27. They are also slated to hold a joint practice with the Detroit Lions from August 5 to 7 at Ford Field and with the Tennessee Titans from August 14 and 15 in Tennessee.

After unveiling their Super Bowl III championship banner at Gillette Stadium on September 9, the Patriots will begin their title defense on the same day against the Steelers in Week 1.

Ex-Patriots defensive tackle in the hunt at WSOP

Former Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour proved that he’s one hell of a poker player as he remains in the hunt at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) main event in Las Vegas. According to NBC Sports, Seymour is in 35th place as the tournament heads to its fifth day.

The tournament began with 8,569 participants, but now it’s down to 354 players, who are already assured of $35,000. The winner of the event will take home $10 million out of the prize pool of more than $80 million. Before joining WSOP, Seymour already has over $500,000 in winnings from poker, but it pales in comparison with the $89 million he earned during a 12-year career with the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots selected Seymour with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

He played for the Patriots until 2008 before joining the Raiders, where he played from 2009 to 2012. In his career, he won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.