Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has compared Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as he slammed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for opting to join forces and sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. In his program The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports 1, Cowherd said “Steph Curry is very Tom Brady. Just look at him — family, give, support, relinquish” as he criticized Durant’s decision to leave the Warriors and sign with the Nets, where he will play with Irving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cowherd said Durant opted to leave the comfort of playing with Curry and choose to partner with a temperamental player in Irving, who decided to leave Boston after rocky two-year tenure.

Brady has sacrificed financially for the Patriots

Cowherd has valid reason comparing Curry to Brady, who is entering his 20th season with the Patriots after being drafted 199th overall out of Michigan in the 2000 NFL Draft. For several times, Brady has given the Patriots hometown discount to allow the team to surround him with good players in order for the franchise to succeed.

Advertisement

Weeks before the start of training camp on July 25, the Patriots have yet to sign Brady, who is the last year of the two-year, $30-million deal, to a contract extension. Usually, the Patriots sign Brady to a contract extension in the last year of his current deal. As of now, Brady is 19th among quarterbacks in terms of salary, earning just $15 million a year despite being a six-time Super Bowl winner. In previous interviews, Brady said he has no issues with money as his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, earns more money than him.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NBA NFL

Patriots did not pick from supplemental draft

The Patriots did not pick any player from the 2019 NFL supplemental draft. But it was not a surprise since the Patriots have drafted only two players from the supplemental draft since it was introduced in 1977. During his tenure, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not take any player from the second draft. With the development, the Patriots have one spot to fill in their 90-man roster weeks before their training camp.

Next year, the Patriots are expected to receive thirteen draft picks, including compensatory selections, for the 2020 NFL Draft. For the record, the Patriots currently have one player in their roster who made his way to the NFL via the supplemental draft. Suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon was selected by the Cleveland Browns in 2012 via that route. Gordon, acquired by the Patriots from the Browns via trade, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

Advertisement

Despite this, the Patriots signed Gordon to a restricted free-agent tender worth $2.025 million, keeping him in New England if he’s reinstated by the NFL. Last season, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games before he was suspended indefinitely.