Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns was a marriage doomed to fail. When it finally did fail, the coach managed to go out the door with a furious rant that left many of his former players wondering what in the world he was thinking. Then he signed onto the Cincinnati Bengals staff and those former players were outraged furious. Despite the way he left, the way his players felt about him after the departure, and his horrendous record, Jackson wants another head coaching job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order to get it, he knows he has to do some damage control. That's why he's recently been making the rounds with the media, talking about what worked (if anything did?) and what hasn't. In talking about his failings and his successes, it's become clear he has a different view of the job he did than many people around football. In one recent interview, the former Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders head man said he thinks he did some of his "best coaching" while in Cleveland.

Advertisement

It should come as no surprise that his statement was met, especially on social media, with the equivalent of loud guffaws and quite a few raised eyebrows.

Hue Jackson: I did some of my best coaching when I was with the Brown.



Cleveland Browns fanbase: pic.twitter.com/iYdKgCHlfE — Carlos Laboy (@carlos_cle_) July 10, 2019

Is Cleveland Browns record misleading?

At the crux of Jackson's argument is that he was never really given much of a chance to find success.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

He points to the talent on the rosters when he inherited his teams, as well as the talent that is on those rosters now. When some fans look at it that way, there are some who think he might actually have a point.

Still, others simply point to a career record that no one would think was remotely acceptable. They also point out that a good head coach wouldn't be pointing fingers at players if they were taking responsibility for their actions.

11-44-1 record. Never a +500 season in 4 years. And he has the audacity to call out his players as if he wasn't a part of the problem. Thank god you're no longer on my Browns Huey and the news. — Charlie 🐶 (@CharlieAF98) July 10, 2019

Is offensive coordinator a better fit?

There are some fans, even Cleveland Browns fans that point out that it seems unlikely Hue Jackson just forgot how to coach once he became the head man.

One fan appears to be pointing out that he had a better track record as an offensive coordinator than Freddie Kitchens, the man who has been tabbed to lead the Browns' turnaround.

Just remember, Hue Jackson was a really good Offensive Coordinator before he was hired as a Head Coach, and he was a good Offensive Coordinator for more than 8 games. #BROWNS — AdamJB26 (@BrownsObsession) July 10, 2019

One member of the media pointed out that Jackson was never outfitted with the kind of quarterback that the former Browns' coach needed to run his offense.

Advertisement

While people will respond that a coach needs to tailor his offense around his players, there is something to be said for never being given the tools to succeed. When a coach is brought in because of how his offense performed, never having the players to run the offense is going to hamper the approach.

John, the problem is that its not Hue’s fault. He never got his QB or ability to run the “Hue Jackson offense” that made him famous. — Mitchell Fink (@themitchellfink) July 10, 2019

Still, the reaction from most who read that Jackson did his best coaching with the Cleveland Browns was either outrage or outright laughter.

Advertisement

When Hue Jackson referred to himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL pic.twitter.com/O4NZMjWOtR — Chubb’s Biceps (@ChubbsBiceps) July 10, 2019

Those kind of reactions tend not to be great signs for an NFL head coach who wants a third shot at a head coaching gig.