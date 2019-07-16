On Monday night, 2K Sports went live on Twitter for a live player ratings reveal for ‘NBA 2K20’ which featured cover star Anthony Davis in the studio.

The top-20 highest-rated players were revealed, as well as the top-five rookies.

Highest-rated players

LeBron James, Lakers - 97

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers - 97

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks - 96

Kevin Durant, Nets - 96

James Harden, Rockets - 96

Steph Curry, Warriors - 95

Anthony Davis, Lakers - 94

Paul George, Clippers - 93

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers - 92

Joel Embiid, 76ers - 91

Kyrie Irving, Nets - 91

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets - 90

Russell Westbrook, Rockets - 90

Klay Thompson, Warriors - 89

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves - 89

Jimmy Butler, Heat - 88

Kemba Walker, Celtics - 88

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz - 88

Rudy Gobert, Jazz - 88

Blake Griffin, Pistons - 88

Highest-rated rookies

Zion Williamson, Pelicans - 81

Ja Morant, Grizzlies - 79

R.J. Barrett, Knicks - 78

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks - 77

Darius Garland, Cavaliers - 77

The offseason has seen plenty of superstar pairs team up, and that is seen in the upper echelon of player ratings. There are six pairs of teammates in the top twenty, and five of those pairs were not teammates last season.

The five highest-rated rookies are the same order they were drafted as the first five overall selections.

Of course after the ratings reveal, people went on social media to state their opinions (a lot of displeasure as to the rating hierarchy, as well as those who didn’t make the top-20. Here are a few players (in no order) who could easily gripe about not being revealed.

Snubs