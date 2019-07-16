On Monday night, 2K Sports went live on Twitter for a live player ratings reveal for ‘NBA 2K20’ which featured cover star Anthony Davis in the studio.
The top-20 highest-rated players were revealed, as well as the top-five rookies.
Highest-rated players
- LeBron James, Lakers - 97
- Kawhi Leonard, Clippers - 97
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks - 96
- Kevin Durant, Nets - 96
- James Harden, Rockets - 96
- Steph Curry, Warriors - 95
- Anthony Davis, Lakers - 94
- Paul George, Clippers - 93
- Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers - 92
- Joel Embiid, 76ers - 91
- Kyrie Irving, Nets - 91
- Nikola Jokic, Nuggets - 90
- Russell Westbrook, Rockets - 90
- Klay Thompson, Warriors - 89
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves - 89
- Jimmy Butler, Heat - 88
- Kemba Walker, Celtics - 88
- Donovan Mitchell, Jazz - 88
- Rudy Gobert, Jazz - 88
- Blake Griffin, Pistons - 88
Highest-rated rookies
- Zion Williamson, Pelicans - 81
- Ja Morant, Grizzlies - 79
- R.J. Barrett, Knicks - 78
- De’Andre Hunter, Hawks - 77
- Darius Garland, Cavaliers - 77
The offseason has seen plenty of superstar pairs team up, and that is seen in the upper echelon of player ratings. There are six pairs of teammates in the top twenty, and five of those pairs were not teammates last season.
The five highest-rated rookies are the same order they were drafted as the first five overall selections.
Of course after the ratings reveal, people went on social media to state their opinions (a lot of displeasure as to the rating hierarchy, as well as those who didn’t make the top-20. Here are a few players (in no order) who could easily gripe about not being revealed.
Snubs
- Luka Doncic, Mavericks - The reigning Rookie of the Year, Doncic recorded eight triple-doubles during his incredible rookie season.
- Ben Simmons, 76ers - While his lack of a jump shot is often scrutinized, Simmons still possesses an all-around game that can be matched by few (averages of 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in 2018-19).
- Bradley Beal, Wizards - An All-Star each of the last two seasons, Beal’s 25.6 scoring average last season was good for 11th-best in the NBA.
- Draymond Green, Warriors - While Green scores far less than most on the list, he is still a premier passer and defender (made an All-Defensive Team five straight seasons).
- Victor Oladipo, Pacers - While the timetable for his return from a major knee injury is not yet known (according to Rotoworld, team president Kevin Pritchard hopes for a December or January return), Oladipo was an All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive First Team member in 2017-18.
- Others who can make a case: Kristaps Porzingis (Mavericks), John Wall (Wizards), Al Horford (76ers), Nikola Vucevic (Magic), Kevin Love (Cavaliers), Chris Paul (Thunder)