An unnamed NFL defensive coach heaped praises on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his ability and quickness to elude the defense while in the pocket. In an interview with Mike Sando of The Athletic, the NFL defensive coach who refused to be identified said Brady has the best footwork and executes the best version of the screen pass while inside the pocket. The defensive coach also lauded Brady for increasing his fitness, which makes him the best signal-caller in the NFL.

An unnamed offensive coordinator also praised Brady for his ability to play his best in the most crucial situations. Based on Sando’s ranking, Brady was second to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers based on votes by decision-makers across the NFL. Recently, Brady was selected the top quarterback by Bleacher Report for his consistency and for his success with the Patriots.

Brady could turn free agent?

As of now, the Patriots have yet to sign veteran quarterback Tom Brady to a contract extension.

Brady will enter his 20th NFL season on the final year of the two-year $30 million deal. If the Patriots won’t sign him to a contract extension before training camp starts, he will enter a contract year for the first time in his career. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, there is no new deal for Brady on the horizon at this point, meaning the 41-year-old quarterback could become a free agent after the 2019 season if the Patriots don’t sign him to a fresh deal.

However, Pelissero said Patriots fans should not panic because he’s confident that the two sides will come to an agreement at some point before the 2019 season begins. Pelissero stressed that the Patriots have a track record of getting deals done in August and September.

Kraft assures Brady will remain in New England

Earlier, Patriots CEO Robert Kraft assured that Brady will remain in New England for the foreseeable future or until he decides to retire from the NFL.

Brady will turn 42 before the season starts and he plans to play until he’s 45 years old. Since Brady took over the starting role in 2001, he has carried the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and he could go for more if he continues his consistent play. Despite his success, Brady is not the highest-paid quarterback in the league. Per Spotrac, Brady is just 19th among quarterbacks in terms of average annual salary, with an earning of $15 million per year.

Part of the reason that Brady is not the highest-paid quarterback is that he gives the Patriots a hometown discount. This allows the Patriots to surround Brady with good players who help him become successful. Also, Brady mentioned in a past interview that he can afford to accept lower deals because his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, earns more than him.