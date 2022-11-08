"Star Wars" has been one of the world's most popular franchises for decades. Recent years have included installments that feature long-beloved characters and introduced fan-favorite newcomers alike.

As plans push forward for more cinematic releases, 2022 has been a big year for the franchise on Disney+. Production has been ongoing for the highly-anticipated new season of "The Mandalorian", expected to debut in 2023. "The Book of Boba Fett", technically introduced at the end of 2021, premiered the bulk of its episodes this year. Later followed by the launch of two more "Star Wars" series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Andor".

More are in development, including "The Acolyte", of which the full bill of cast members has been announced.

New list of cast members headlined by Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss has officially joined the "Star Wars" universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was not announced what role the Canadian actress would be playing. It's been a similar case with other confirmed cast members of "The Acolyte".

Moss' big breakthrough came in the late 1990s, when "The Matrix" became one of the most successful films of all-time. In it, Moss portrayed Trinity, a computer programmer-turned freedom fighter. She returned in the role in each of the ensuing theatrical sequels. The most recent of which was released in 2021.

Moss' other projects have included the movies "Memento" and "Snow Cake", as well as the Marvel series "Jessica Jones".

Dean-Charles Chapman was also among the new cast names. Chapman was a regular on "Game of Thrones". He became one of several of its cast members to speak out against its much-loathed ending. "Logan" star Dafne Keen was also part of the announcement, as was actress Rebecca Henderson.

Some cast members had been announced earlier this year. Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae were tapped to play the lead characters. Stenberg gained attention for her performance in "The Hunger Games". Her projects since then have included "The Hate U Give". Lee has been a star in South Korea for quite some time. He shot to fame in much of the rest of the world with his work in "Squid Game".

For which he would receive an Emmy Award. Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto and Charlie Barnett were also enlisted for roles in their own right.

To be set well before the events of the movies

According to the official "Star Wars" website, "The Acolyte" will be set roughly 100 years before "Episode I". The website also describes it as being a 'mystery-thriller' taking audiences 'into a galaxy of shadowy secrets.'

The plot will apparently center on a former Padawan and the Jedi Master who trained her investigating criminal acts. Eventually leading them to something more vast than anticipated. Leslye Headland, Kathleen Kennedy and Jeff F. King are among the series' executive producers.