Former Miss World and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who showed up in India after around three years, can't get enough of her city Mumbai. The entertainer, who was headed to an occasion in Mumbai on Wednesday, pit-halted at her old favorite place, Marine Drive, and posted a video on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Priyanka, wearing an all-white outfit, is seen hopping and strolling around Marine Drive and modeling for the camera. The entertainer shared her cheerful video, saying: "Refueling break at an old torment... Regardless of whether only briefly.

Mumbai, I've missed you! Presently back to work."

Priyanka visits India after 3 years

Priyanka Chopra has been excited about her visit to India since she arrived from Los Angeles. The entertainer refreshed her fans about her excursion by sharing her ticket. On Tuesday morning, she was clicked upon her landing at the Mumbai air terminal.

Priyanka was likewise clicked in the city on Wednesday while en route to an occasion in Mumbai. She also shared some images on her Instagram images page.

She also shared her dance video on Instagram, showing her happiness to be there.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared one more arrangement of pictures from her visit to Mumbai. Sharing photos of herself, she stated: "Home.

Anticipating the following couple of days."

Upcoming movies

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be before long found in the Russo siblings' "Bastion." The entertainer will likewise get back in the game with Farhan Akhtar's film "Jee Le Zaraa," featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

The Hindustan Time quoted her saying: "Each state in India has composed and communicated language, which implies various letters in order, clothing, clothing, food varieties, and occasions.

So it's like going to another country each time you cross the boundary in India. Each time I return home, I ensure I find an opportunity to take a vacation and travel."

It appears as though PeeCee has gotten back to India to start the prep for her film, "Jee Le Zaraa," with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif ahead of the pack. Nonetheless, she has not formally declared it yet.

Priyanka and Jonas married in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Royal residence in Jodhpur. They invited a girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in January. The couple remained at home in Los Angeles during the Coronavirus pandemic before continuing their business-related travel post a decrease in coronavirus cases.

In the meantime, back in Los Angeles, Priyanka keeps following Indian practices at home. She observed Diwali and directed a puja with her better half, Jonas, and daughter Malti. It was her girl's most memorable Diwali. The three were twinning in white ethnic wear as they played out a puja. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, is now staying with them to invest energy with the young child which was essential for their Diwali festivities.