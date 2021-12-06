The new Spider-Man film has Tom Holland in the title role, and it opens in UK cinemas on December 15. The first-day sale of tickets of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" overtook the sale of tickets of other recent releases of Movies like James Bond's "No Time To Die" and "Avengers: Endgame." The pace of such movies is fast, and the actions, combined with the animation, keep the viewer on edge. Moreover, the storyline is always exciting and allows the viewer's imagination to run wild.

Sky News says this movie has set a ticket-sale record in the UK before its highly anticipated release.

The Marvel movie reportedly sold more than 150,000 tickets in the first 24 hours of going on sale. That is the feedback from one of the cinemas. Its sale is much more compared to the latest James Bond film or the Avengers movie. An official of the cinema house told a media outlet - "We will look back on Bond as a watershed." In February, a news report mentioned that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" could release during Christmas.

The latest trailer for this Spider-Man film released in November

This Spider-Man movie has set a record for pre-sales. A couple of American websites reportedly crashed because of the tremendous demand for tickets. That is the magic of a name like Spider-Man. It is understandable because the threat of Coronavirus has devastated the world of movies.

There were restrictions imposed to avoid infection and many cinema halls closed. Producers also delayed the release of their films. That threat is gradually receding with the availability of vaccines. The latest trailer of the movie was released in November. Tom Holland portrays the role of the hero. Previously, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were featured as Spider-Man.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

The reaction of fans after the trailer was released has set the mood for an enjoyable movie, thanks to the inclusion of villains who have already appeared in earlier Spider-Man film. Sky News adds about the likes of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard. They are in the latest trailer of "No Way Home." Moreover, Benedict Cumberbatch is back in his role as Doctor Strange, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned.

In December 2020, there was news about the confirmation of Garfield, Dunst, and Molina in the next MCU Spider-Man movie.

The Spider-Man movie that signals the end of pre-pandemic days

According to Deadline, fans of Spider-Man who could not get tickets through online booking are heading to local cinemas. They would stand in queue for advance buys. The offshore rollout of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is on December 15, while its domestic debut is on December 17. The movie directed by Jon Watts has Tom Holland in the role of Spider-Man. Ticket sales in Mexico were $7M in the first 24 hours. The same trend prevailed in the UK, Spain, Brazil, and Central America. Obviously, the fans were waiting. In October 2020, reports said Jamie Foxx could return as Electro in the upcoming MCU Spider-Man movie.

The identity of Spider-Man revealed

Deadline reveals the plot of "Spider-Man: No way Home." Peter Parker enlists the help of Doctor Strange to restore his secret. In this movie, his identity comes out in the open. Their world crumbles around them, and the most powerful villains emerge. They are those who have, at some point in time, fought a Spider-Man in any universe. The movie would release in more than 90% of the overseas outlets through the first weekend. It does not include China. Of course, the future is still hazy because of the emergence of a new Omicron variant of the virus. It is breathing down our necks and could have an adverse effect on how things play out.