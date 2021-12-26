It is no longer news anymore that the John Wick franchise has been given yet another comeback at the cinemas with the announcement of the fourth installment in the movie franchise. The ending of the previous movie left fans happy with a smile, thus yearning for more of John Wick, which led to the decision of the fourth movie, which is now delayed a couple more years into the future.

Why the movie was delayed in the first place

The film was originally supposed to be released on May 21, 2021, but was withheld because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Keanu Reeves' partial commitment concerning "The Matrix Resurrection."

Later on, it was rescheduled to May 27, 2022, until the sudden change in mind by the studio.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" was pushed forward and rescheduled in theaters on March 24, 2023.

Lionsgate has withheld any comments as to the reason for the delay in the movie release. "John Wick 4" isn't the end of the franchise." Reeves previously mentioned that he plans to keep staring at the franchise until people aren't interested in it anymore. However, that won't be for quite some time. "John Wick 5" already has the green light, but there are even fewer details on the next sequel.

Alongside the fourth installment of the movie, a few other well-known releases will be up for a competition that same month, which is the follow-up. "A Quiet Place 2" will be released in theaters on March 31 alongside "Wonka."

What the media knows so far about 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

The movie is said to be set after the previous film, "John Wick: Chapter 3," with the return of a few actors and the arrival of new actors to join the casts.

The movie is directed by Chad Stahelski, accompanied by Keanu Reeves's return as the star-studded John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon, Scott Adkins, Laurence Fishburne, Tina Sawayarma, and Donnie Yen, among many others (actors).

The upcoming sequel has grown to be one of the most talked-about movies and topics lately around social platforms due to the sudden change in the movie's release date, which grabbed the attention of the movie franchise's huge and global followers and fans.

The news came as a shocker to the large fan base and some of which are protesting online on various social threads and platforms like the widely popular Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Although most or all fans are disappointed at the delay of the anticipated movie, fans of Keanu Reeves could see him back on their screens. He is back into action with a new movie - "The Matrix Resurrection," which is only playing in theaters and preferably streamable on the globally acclaimed movie platform, HBO Max.