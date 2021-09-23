On the night of September 19-20 in Los Angeles, the seventy-third ceremony of the leading television award Emmy was held by the American Academy of Television. This year's event was held outdoors in The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE. It is located behind the Microsoft Theater, where the award ceremony was traditionally held. Actor Cedric Antonio Kyles, known as Cedric the Entertainer, hosted the ceremony. HBO and HBO Max received the most nominations this year (130), followed by Netflix (129), and Disney+ (71). The Emmys are a significant award for television projects (like the Oscars for the film industry).

Emmy nominees are divided by genre: comedy series, drama, mini-series, reality shows, etc.

The absolute favorite of the ceremony was "The Crown," taking all awards in the drama series category. Among comedy series, "Ted Lasso" and "Hacks" shared four and three awards, respectively. The highest number of awards in the Best Mini-Series category went to "Mair of Easttown," but the top prize still went to "The Queen’s Gambit."

By the way, in 2021, artists were given the right to choose which statuette they would prefer to have: the best actor or actress or the gender-neutral phrase "best performer." A list of the leading Emmy Award 2021 winners:

Drama Series category

Best Drama Series - "The Crown".

Best Actress - Olivia Colman, "The Crown".

Best Actor - Josh O'Connor, "The Crown".

Best Supporting Actress - Gillian Anderson, "The Crown".

Best Supporting Actor - Tobias Menzies, "The Crown".

Best Director - Jessica Hobbs, "The Crown".

Best Screenplay - Peter Morgan, "The Crown".

Comedy Series category

Best Comedy Series - "Ted Lasso".

Best Actress - Jean Smart, "Hacks".

Best Actor - Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso".

Best Supporting Actress - Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso".

Best Supporting Actor - Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso".

Best Director - Lucia Aniello, "Hacks".

Best Screenplay - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, "Hacks".

Mini-series category

Best Mini-Series - "The Queen’s Gambit".

Best Actress - Kate Winslet, "Mair of Easttown".

Best Actor - Ewan McGregor, "Halston".

Best Supporting Actress - Julianne Nicholson, "Mair of Easttown".

Best Supporting Actor - Evan Peters, "Mair of Easttown".

Best Director - Scott Frank, "The Queen’s Gambit".

Best Screenplay - Michaela Coel, "I Can Destroy You".

The most titled projects of the year were the series "The Crown" and "The Queen’s Gambit," which collected 11 awards each. Both tapes were released on the popular video service Netflix, whose pictures have received 44 prizes -- a record for the entire existence of the award, the same result showed the only CBS in 1974. The site has also presented projects such as "Cobra Kai," "The Kominsky Method," "Emily in Paris," "The Bridgertons," and others. Collectively, they received 129 nominations.