The lead-up to the Ryder Cup features several events. Usually, the tournament is held on a biennial basis. But it's a little late this time around due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants in the Ryder Cup are made up of some of the best golfers from the United States and Europe. This year's edition is being held at the Whistling Straits course in eastern Wisconsin. Part of the lead-up would include a celebrity tournament. An unexpected and worrying situation would ensue with one of the competitors in Tom Felton.

Collapses on the 18th hole

Tom Felton had been walking along Whistling Straits' 18th hole when a medical problem apparently struck.

Felton collapsed to the ground and seemed unable to stand or walk under his own power.

Staff and others helped him to his feet. He was eventually placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart. According to ESPN and WTMJ-TV, Felton was taken to a nearby hospital afterward.

Details about were not immediately given out to the public. The Professional Golfers' Association of America did release a statement regarding Felton. But it didn't elaborate much if any, more than what was already known. The statement referred to the turn of events as a 'medical incident.' Of course, even if they know more, officials would likely be bound by privacy laws.

Felton had been grouped with a trio of star athletes.

Including two former ice hockey players in Teemu Selanne and Mike Eruzione and former speed skater Dan Jansen, a Wisconsin native.

Likely best-known for playing villainous roles

Tom Felton would play Draco Malfoy in each installment of the original "Harry Potter" series of Movies. The character is generally regarded as a villain, albeit one that can be a somewhat sympathetic one at various times.

In one of the films, Felton's grandfather, noted geologist Nigel Anstey, made a cameo appearance.

His other turns as the 'bad guy' have included "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," which launched the successful reboot of that franchise. Felton's also been in a number of films. The Biblical movie "Risen" and the military and animal drama "Megan Leavey" is among them.

Felton also co-starred in a golf film. That being "From the Rough," inspired by actual events. The movie focused on Catana Starks, a women's swimming and diving coach who became a men's golf coach. Taraji P. Henson portrayed Stark in the movie. Felton has also appeared in a variety of television series.

Tom Felton has also done a number of projects as a musician, releasing several singles and extended plays. He grew up singing in choirs and was reportedly offered a place in the choir for Guildford Cathedral.