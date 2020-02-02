“The Crown” is a series written and created by Peter Morgan on Netflix and is about The Queen. Its viewership runs into millions and as per plans, it should have gone into the sixth series but will end at the fifth. Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman and appear in the role of the Queen. Fans had expected a sixth series for the critically acclaimed show but Morgan said that in his opinion it was time to stop. He said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st century.” He is all praises for Imelda and believes she will be a fantastic successor to previous actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman who portrayed the role.

Netflix's 'The Crown' will end with season five, creator and showrunner Peter Morgan has revealed, with Imelda Staunton confirmed as taking the golden baton from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth for the final season. https://t.co/7XlOLMI3j9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 31, 2020

The Guardian says Olivia Colman made her debut as the Queen in season three. Before her, it was Claire Foy and Imelda Staunton will be there for the last season. Olivia Colman covered the period between 1964 and 1977.

Staunton is talented and received a best actress nomination for one of her lead roles. She had also appeared in the Harry Potter films. In her portrayal of the Queen, there could be references to a number of royal crises. One of these could be the split between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Story of ‘The Crown’ revolves around the Queen

Peter Morgan explains the short closure of “The Crown.” His initial plan was for six seasons.

However, as work began on creating the stories, he realized that the series should stop at the fifth. He thanked Netflix and Sony for supporting his decision. Incidentally, the series had a great run in the first two series and it went on to win awards for the third. However, the excitement appeared to have subsequently petered out because it did not find a place in Netflix’s most-watched shows of the year in the UK.

This could be one of the reasons for not extending it for another season. Cindy Holland, the Netflix vice-president of original content, supports Morgan’s decision.

‘The Crown’ will end a season earlier than expected, with Imelda Staunton as queenhttps://t.co/noCxjRp0cJ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 31, 2020

The Guardian tried to find out the background. Ther outlet feels that in view of recent controversies that have cropped up in the royal family, Peter Morgan took the decision to drop curtains on “The Crown” after the fifth season. Some of the controversies involved Prince Andrew, and the Duke of York apart from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen loved Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, when she came into the royal family after she married Prince Harry. However, the two of them have stepped away from royal duties and they did not attend Christmas dinner with the Queen.

‘The Crown’ is about The Queen

According to Sky News, when “The Crown” launched in 2016, it was expected to be a show that would run for six series and cover six decades of Queen Elizabeth II." However, it will end after the fifth series and Imelda Staunton (64) will be in the role of the Queen in the final series of the Netflix TV drama. Imelda will take over from Olivia Colman who entered in series three late last year and will continue in the fourth season currently in production.

The third series covered some important events like the Moon landing and the fourth will see the introduction of Diana, Princess of Wales. Emma Corrin will play her role, while Gillian Anderson will portray Margaret Thatcher. Claire Foy was in the role of Her Majesty in the first two series and all three actors who appeared in the role of The Queen are British.

Peter Morgan depicts The Queen and her reign

“The Crown” is a travel back in time and Peter Morgan has delved into history to come up with a TV series on Netflix that depicts The Queen and her reign. Morgan has tried to ensure accuracy of what he chose to show and it kept the audience spellbound because it related to the monarch and showcased events of the era.

However, it is ending after the fifth series and many things will remain unsaid.