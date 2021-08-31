Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have co-starred in several Movies together now. Undoubtedly, most recognizably as their characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those being "Black Widow" (Natasha Romanoff) and "Captain America" (Steve Rogers), who has one of the most famous partnerships in Marvel lore. In real life, the acting pair are also close friends.

For both, their tenures with Marvel seem to have reached an end. At least for now. The apparent ends to each of their "Endgame" character arcs were deeply dissatisfying to many. There at one point, may have been higher hopes of re-addressing such issues on the big screen.

But maybe not so much anymore. Particularly as Johansson and Disney have been at odds following the company's questionable opening strategy for "Black Widow." Reports indicate that Disney has also questionably canceled any future projects with Johansson. But that hasn't stopped Evans and Johansson from joining forces again elsewhere.

Both are set to star in 'Ghosted'

Johansson and Evans have signed on to the cast of "Ghosted", according to Yahoo and CinemaBlend. The movie is slated to be released by Apple Studios and Skydance Media. However, it hasn't been clear if it would be a full-on theatrical release. Or if it might receive a smaller release, solely for Apple TV+ in the beginning.

There have also been few details released regarding the project's storyline.

But reports indicate it's to be an action-adventure romantic comedy. Something in the vein of "Romancing the Stone," released in 1984 and starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Evans is also serving as a producer of the movie. Also reportedly producing the feature are Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Wernick and Reese are likewise serving duo roles.

In their case, as screenwriters.

Aside from "Ghosted", Johansson was also recently announced as part of an ensemble for an upcoming Wes Anderson project. A title, or even really a plot, hasn't been publicly released. But the movie has already been garnering buzz. Other members of the cast include Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

Johansson has been nominated for two Academy Awards in the past.

Evans has also been working on a number of other projects. Having, at least not yet, been blackballed by Disney, he's set to headline its upcoming animated release "Lightyear". In addition, he co-created the website A Starting Point. Geared toward discussing public policy in a civilized fashion and finding bipartisan solutions.

They had appeared in other movies together pre-Marvel

The duo's working relationship pre-dates their time as Marvel characters. It began with "The Perfect Score". The storyline centered on a group of teenagers and their inadvisable and complex quest to cheat the SAT exam.

That was followed by "The Nanny Diaries", based on the novel by Emma McLaughlin.

In which Johansson plays a nanny for a dysfunctional upscale family, and Evans portrays her love interest.