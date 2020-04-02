Netflix has many hits and one of them is the “Better Call Saul” series that captures the viewer in each episode. It shows what happened to lawyer James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk) until his transformation into the legendary Saul Goodman.

At first, almost everyone bet that Better Call Saul's success could happen thanks to the legion of fans of the “Breaking Bad.” That that enshrined actor Bryan Cranston as Professor Walter White and the angry Jesse brilliantly played by Aaron Paul.

'Better Call Saul' the right choice for Vince Gilling and Peter Gould

Among the great characteristics of Saul Goodman, they built the story of “Breaking Bad.”But another stronger character could be chosen to have his story told by AMC and Netflix, like Jesse, for example.

Something prompted producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould to bet on the story of Saul Goodman when he was just Jimmy McGill. The choice was perhaps one of the best they have ever made because “Better Call Saul” has become a huge success.

Bob Odenkirk turns 'Better Call Saul' into a lawyer for everyone

It is impossible to deny that “Breaking Bad” drew public attention to follow the series that shows Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman. However, it's is Bob Odenkirk's talent that allowed the orphans of the production starring Bryan Cranston to continue to see “Better Call Saul.".

The character has become a kind of advocate for everyone, able to solve any problem no matter how difficult it may seem.

Each episode generates more empathy for Bob Odenkirk form Netflix subscribers and AMC viewers.

What audiences dream of seeing in 'Better Call Saul'

Many characters from the original story have returned and now fans have the opportunity to learn what Mike's (Jonathan Banks) life was like before he became the trusted man of the powerful Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). He emerged in the fourth season of "Better Call Saul".

Other characters from "Breaking Bad" are also returning in cameos, but the dream of everyone who follows the series is to see Walter White again. Producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould did not confirm, but they also did not deny that possibility. What is set, is that "Better Call Saul" will come to an end with the sixth season that has been confirmed for 2021.

Perhaps because it is the last year of the series, the producers fulfill the fans' desire with the participation of Bryan Cranston. But none of this is confirmed and simply remains a dream for everyone who followed "Breaking Bad."

For the rest of the world, the series is available on Netflix and is one of the most viewed.

Perhaps it is the most prominent job in Bob Odenkirk's career.