Deavan Clegg has hinted that she could make a future appearance on TLC. The 24-year-old has participated in both seasons of “The Other Way,” but her ongoing divorce with her estranged husband, Jihoon Lee, had led fans to believe that she had terminated her contract with TLC. However, the American reality star recently shocked “90 Day Fiancé” viewers after she revealed that she is still under contract with the reality network.

Deavan claims that she is still under contract with TLC

While responding to one of her Instagram followers, the 24-year-old implied that she could take part in another season of “90 Day Fiancé.” One curious viewer had enquired about Deavan’s future on the show since TLC had banned her from appearing on the “The Other Way” Tell All episodes.

The reality network made the decision after Deavan accused Jihoon of abusing her six-year-old daughter. However, the American reality star is yet to provide evidence to back her allegations. Even though Deavan is still under contract with TLC, she may have to finalize her divorce to Jihoon if she intends to star in a future season.

Jihoon has been raising for his custody court case against Deavan

For now, fans are keenly following the prolonged divorce proceedings between Deavan and her Korean ex-husband. In a past Instagram post, Jihoon urged fans to donate to his Go Fund Me account since he plans to fight Deavan for the permanent custody of their son, Taeyang. Ever since he launched his online fundraising cause, Jihoon has received $7,420 from viewers.

The 30-year-old reality star is seeking to raise $50,000 to afford a competent legal team to face Deavan in court. Despite her ongoing feud with Jihoon, the 24-year-old has maintained that she doesn’t regret her decision to move onto a new relationship with Christopher Park.

Deavan has been dating Park for the past five months, and she has insisted that she is happy with her new man.

However, Jihoon has raised his objections to the relationship by accusing Park of pretending to be Taeyang’s father. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have speculated that Deavan will appear on the show with Park once she finalizes her divorce from Jihoon. Fans wouldn’t mind seeing the couple star on the show together, but they feel that Deavan should have a fair custody arrangement with Jihoon.

In a past Instagram post, the American reality star claimed that she had tried to reach out to her estranged husband, but he had ignored her calls and blocked her on social media. If Deavan appears on another season of “90 Day Fiancé,” fans will expect her to prove some of the allegations she has made against Jihoon on social media. Stay tuned for more news and updates.