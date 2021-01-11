Big Ed has struggled to win over fans with his social media posts ever since his time on “90 Day Fiancé” ended. The 55-year-old reality star initially impressed fans during the early episodes of “Before the 90 Days” last year. However, many viewers were not happy with his attitude towards Rosemarie Vega, his girlfriend on the show. The couple had a nasty break up in the season-ending Tell All episodes, which led to many fans taking Rosemarie’s side after the separation. Unfortunately, Big Ed’s latest attempt to endear himself to the fan base appears to have flopped.

Fans have criticized Big Ed after he shared his disgusting Mukbang video on Instagram

The American reality star has received criticism from fans for his recent Mukbang video. Big Ed shared the video clip on YouTube in which he consumed barbeque ribs from three different restaurants. However, fans were disgusted after the 55-year-old greedily devoured the grilled meat in an attempt to entertain his Instagram followers. Fans have accused Big Ed of trying to maintain his celebrity status by posting disgusting videos. Additionally, some viewers were furious after Big Ed mentioned Rosemarie’s father.

Big Ed referred to Rosemarie’s father in the controversial video clip

While concluding his Mukbang recording, the former “90 Day Fiancé” star told fans that he would have wanted Rosemarie’s father to witness his barbeque video.

Fans have now accused Big Ed of returning to his previous disrespectful behavior towards his ex-girlfriend. During the couple’s run on the show, Big Ed constantly came under criticism for his rude attitude to Rosemarie and her family. Many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers now feel that Big Ed is trying to instigate a confrontation with his Filipino ex-partner by mentioning her father’s name in his videos.

In her latest Instagram post, Rosemarie held a Q&A session with her fans in which she addressed her failed relationship with Big Ed. The Filipino reality star revealed that she has hopes of getting married and settling down with the right partner. However, she insisted that her new boyfriend would have to be respectful of her and her family. The 25-year-old reality star might have been referring to her experience with Big Ed.

Viewers are now looking forward to seeing whether Rosemarie will respond to Big Ed’s Mukbang video. In the meantime, fans can relive the estranged couple’s love story on discovery+. The streaming site has been airing TLC's latest spinoff series titled “90 Day Bares All.” Over the past few weeks, Big Ed has teased fans by suggesting that he could make an appearance on the new show. The American reality star might reveal more details about his failed relationship with Rosemarie, and fans could watch some behind the scenes footage from their time on “90 Day Fiancé.”