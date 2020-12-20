Lisa Hamme and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar are yet to bury the hatchet. The two reality stars were fan favorites on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Usman and Lisa tied the knot during the show, but their marriage quickly unraveled after the season-ending Tell All episodes. Usman accused his wife of using the N-word during one of their arguments. TLC fired both reality stars after the incident, but they continued feuding on social media. In his latest Instagram post, the Nigerian mocked Lisa over their failed marriage.

Usman recently taunted Lisa over their failed marriage

The Nigerian reality star shared a hilarious meme claiming that the year 2020 was still better than his first marriage.

While captioning the post, Usman wrote that he related to the funny quote, and he thanked God for saving his life. Usman was referring to his marriage to Lisa, and it appears that the two reality stars will never reconcile their differences. Interestingly, “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” star, Brittany Banks commented on Usman’s by claiming that she agreed with his observation. The American reality star had a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, Yazan, and fans have speculated that they may have ended her relationship.

Lisa may have held a Zoom conference to reveal details about her time on '90 Day Fiancé'

For her part, Lisa recently held a Zoom conference with her fans to give them closure over her time on “90 Day Fiancé.” The American reality star promised that she would reveal confidential details about her relationship with Usman and provide proof to back her assertions.

Before recording the Zoom session, Lisa posted a short video on Instagram in which she apologized to TLC for violating her non-disclosure agreement. The 54-year-old justified her Zoom event by claiming that fans deserved to know the truth about her relationship with Usman.

It will be interesting to see whether clips of Lisa’s video confession will surface online.

While some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers were holding out hope that the American reality star would reunite with Usman, it appears that the couple’s differences are irreconcilable. During their time on “90 Day Fiancé,” Lisa often clashed with her Nigerian boyfriend because of his music career. The 54-year-old felt that Usman was cheating on her with some of her fans, but she still tied the knot with him in Nigeria.

However, Lisa’s jealousy eventually took a toll on Usman, and he broke up with her. The 33-year-old reality star has also accused his ex-wife of swindling him out of his music earnings. In a past Instagram post, Usman declared that he would seek an annulment of their marriage. Nevertheless, Viewers are looking forward to seeing how Lisa will respond to Usman’s sarcastic Instagram post.