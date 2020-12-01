“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are not happy with Deavan Clegg because of the underwhelming end to her time on the show. In the recently concluded finale of “The Other Way,” Deavan parted ways with Jihoon and returned to the United States. Fans are unlikely to watch the couple on TLC again after the network banned them from the upcoming Tell All episodes. The frustration from a section of viewers boiled over onto social media, where fans slammed Deavan for promoting a flat tummy app.

Fans have slammed Deavan for lying about her flat tummy application results

In her promotional Instagram post, Deavan urged her followers to buy the mobile application to receive a Black Friday discount.

The American reality star declared that the flat tummy app had helped her achieve a fit and sexy appearance. However, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers accused Deavan of lying about her use of the application. Additionally, fans have criticized Deavan for the unsatisfactory conclusion to her storyline with Jihoon on the second season of “The Other Way.”

Jihoon thanked fans for their support after the '90 Day Fiancé' finale

After announcing that she had broken up with Jihoon on social media, Deavan accused the Korean reality star of abusing Drascilla, her six-year-old daughter. However, Deavan is yet to provide any evidence to back up her claims, and some fans have now accused her of making up the incident to divorce Jihoon.

Unfortunately, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers will not get an opportunity to watch the couple confront each other on upcoming the Tell All episodes. In a past interview, Deavan rejected allegations that she had been fired from TLC by insisting that she still had a relationship with Sharp Entertainment, but she declared that she wouldn’t film anymore “90 Day Fiancé” seasons.

Fans now feel that Deavan may have unfairly accused Jihoon of abusing Drascilla to justify her ongoing relationship with Christopher Park. On his part, Jihoon took to Instagram after the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” finale to thank fans for their support. The Korean reality star admitted that he hadn’t watched the show, but he was grateful for the fans who had reached out to him.

Jihoon acknowledged that his divorce from Deavan had been a turning point in his life. He also claimed that he was ashamed to watch himself on the show because of how TLC had portrayed him. Nevertheless, Jihoon revealed that he would take the lessons he had learned from the experience and apply them in future relationships. For now, a majority of viewers feel that Deavan did not handle his break up with Jihoon in a respectable manner.