Despite being in prison, it hasn't stopped some rappers from releasing albums. We've seen this situation from 6ix9ine, YNW Melly, and now Kodak Black. He just dropped his third album called "Bill Israel."

About Kodak Black

Kodak Black was born on June 11, 1997, with the name Dieuson Octave in Pompano Beach, Florida. He later changed his name to Bill K. Kapri.

Growing up with his mother, he was poor as they lived in government-funded shelters.

Despite being born a Christian and having a cross tattooed on his forehead, he identifies as a Hebrew Israelite. He also relates to Jewish culture and has requested a personal rabbi in prison, although he has never converted.

Kodak Black's music career

Kodak Black started rapping at a very young age. He released his first mixtape in December 2013 called "Project Baby." He also released mixtapes in December 2014 and 2015.

Every year, XXL names up and coming rappers to their freshman class. Kodak Black was named to the 2016 version.

His debut studio album was released in 2016 and was called "Painting Pictures." It has 18 songs with features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Future, Young Thug, Jeezy, and Bun B. It reached the number three spot on the Billboard 200 and sold 71 000 units in the first week.

His second album, "Dying to Live," was released in 2018. The album contains 16 songs, including his hit song "ZEZE," which features Travis Scott and Offset and reached the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album also contains Lil Pump features on "Gnarly" and Juice WRLD on the song "MoshPit."

Bill Israel

Bill Israel is Kodak Black's third album. It consists of 11 tracks. Tory Lanez and Jackboy appear on the song "Spain" while Gucci Mane and CBE are on "I Knew It." "Make a Hit" features Lil Yachty.

Kodak Black's legal problems

Kodak Black has had his trouble with the law and has spent a lot of time in prison. As a child, he participated in breaking criminal acts. He was kicked out of school in fifth grade, and during his middle-school-aged years, he was arrested for auto theft.

In one year, he was placed in a youth detention center on three different occasions and was once put on probation.

In 2015, he was arrested for multiple charges, including possession of cannabis, robbery, battery, and false imprisonment of a child. He was never prosecuted for any of these charges and was ultimately released from custody.

In 2016, he was arrested on two separate occasions. In April, he was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and police officers' fleeing. In May, he was booked on charges of armed robbery and false imprisonment.

For these crimes, he was sentenced to one year of house arrest and five years of probation. He also had to perform community service and take anger management classes.

He spent four months in prison for two separate drug charges.

He was also suspended from driving for a year because of this.

In 2017, he was indicted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is still awaiting trial for this case. He was also sentenced to just a day under a year in jail for violating his house arrest.

An Instagram live video which showed him passing a gun and marijuana around a young child got him arrested by police.

While trying to cross the Canada-United States border in April 2019, he was detained for possession of weed and a firearm.

Kodak Black was charged with two counts of making a false statement on government forms to purchase guns. He faced up to 10 years in prison for this charge but took a plea bargain, which reduced his sentence to 46 months.