Colt Johnson might be considering a career in the adult film industry. The American reality star has been starring in the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” During his second run on the popular reality show, Colt has been more outspoken, and he recently started an Only Fans account to have more intimate interactions with his fans. However, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their disgust after Colt shared several nude pictures of himself on his new account.

Fans criticize Colt for sharing semi-nude pictures

The 35-year-old reality star recently uploaded distasteful pictures on himself to his Only Fans account.

In one of the pictures, Colt posed naked in a bathtub, and he barely concealed his private parts in the water. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their disappointment at Colt’s recent behavior. Fans feel that the American reality star could be planning to join the adult film industry. In addition to posting nude pictures to his Only Fans account, Colt’s ex-girlfriend recently accused him of sending pictures of his penis to his friends. Jess and Colt broke up in last Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Jess broke up with the American reality star because of his close relationship with Vanessa. However, in a recent Instagram post, Jess revealed that Colt had leaked her nude pictures.

Jess and Larissa accuse Colt of revenge porn

Jess has alleged that Colt posted her naked pictures on his Only Fans account. The Brazilian reality star recently claimed that one of Colt’s friends informed her that he had shared her nude photographs. Apart from Jess, Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos has also purported that the American reality star leaked her nude pictures.

In a scathing Instagram post, Larissa blasted Colt for sharing the private erotic pictures she had sent him during their marriage. The popular reality called her ex-husband a loser, and she pointed out that his recent break up with Jess was proof that he had not learned from their failed marriage.

Fans have now speculated that Larissa and Jess could file revenge porn lawsuits against Colt.

In a recent episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Jess and Larissa met in person to discuss Colt’s behavior. Earlier in the season, Larissa had warned Jess about Colt’s immature conduct, and Jess admitted that she should have followed her advice. The two reality stars also made fun of Colt’s small penis. On his part, Colt has embraced his ongoing feud with his two ex-partners. However, fans feel that he should stop posting distasteful pictures on his Only Fans account. The remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” could see Colt and his two ex-partners exchange some bitter words. It will also be interesting to see whether Larissa and Jess consider taking legal action against Colt.