Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Fans got to know the couple after Paul traveled to Brazil and started his relationship with Karine in a previous season of the popular reality show. The couple now has a child together, and they recently moved to the United States after Paul failed to secure a job in Brazil. Despite their constant squabbles, the two reality stars have always insisted that they love each other, and Paul recently shocked fans on Instagram after he revealed that Karine had been hospitalized.

Karine in hospital

Paul shared a picture of Karine lying on a hospital bed. The Brazilian reality star appeared to be in a good mood in the picture as she made a peace sign. To caption the post, Paul wrote, “God bless the amazing medical team here.” While the American reality star did not disclose Karine’s medical ailment, many "90 Day Fiancé" fans responded positively to the post. A majority of fans sent messages of support to Paul, and the 36-year-old has expressed his appreciation for their kindhearted comments dedicated towards Karine.

In his most recent Instagram story, Paul gave fans an update on Karine’s health situation. The American reality star told fans that his wife was responding well to treatment.

He thanked fans for their concern and assured them that everything would be fine. After seeing Paul support Karine through her recent health scare, fans have expressed their admiration for the couple. The two reality stars have had to overcome several obstacles to be together. One of their greatest challenges has been their language barrier since Paul doesn’t speak Spanish or Portuguese, while Karine is still working on her English.

Another challenge that the couple has had to contend with has been their bleak financial situation.

Latest episode of '90 Day Fiancé'

During last Sunday’s episode, "90 Day Fiancé" star Paul and Karine were looking for an apartment, and Karine was not pleased with the options that her husband had picked out.

As they took a tour of the first apartment, Karine was disgusted by the poor condition of the apartment that Paul had asked her to visit. They visited a trailer in their second stop, and while Paul appeared impressed by the small living space, Karine told him that she wouldn’t move into the trailer. She threatened to move back to Brazil without her husband if he didn’t find a spacious house for her and her child. On his part, Paul told producers that he could only afford to rent out a trailer for his young family, but they would move out if he secured a job with better pay. Even though there are tensions between the couple, Paul’s latest Instagram post suggests that they will overcome their current difference in opinion.