Syngin Colchester is no longer sure if he sees a life with Tania Maduro in America. The "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" star bravely admitted the uncertain feelings he experiences about having to move to his partner’s home country. In the reality hit's Sunday episode, Syngin confessed that he felt "suffocated" by their current situation. Then, he dropped the bombshell that he is no longer sure if he will commit to living in America for good.

Shocked by what she heard, Tania cried heavily. She outright told him that she looked forward to a future with him. She also said that she is confused by what he really wants in their relationship.

In response, Syngin reflected that perhaps it was he who was not ready to start a new chapter with him. According to Entertainment Tonight, he also brought up an incident when Tania told him that he was not her "soul mate."

Is the couple still together?

In a past interview, Syngin Colchester opened up about considering moving back to South Africa. He said that as soon as things stop working out for him and Tania Maduro, he will fly back. Syngin was always vocal about his struggles with life in America. He felt a bit more optimistic when they agreed to move to a warmer state. However, Tania's broken foot derailed their plans. She got it due to a car accident that she got into.

Because of the accident, Tania could not work.

"90 Day Fiancé" star Syngin also failed to get the bartending job he applied for. These events strained their relationship further as they had to deal with money issues. Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester first met in a Cape Town bar where he was working. They immediately fell in love with each other and developed a long-distance relationship.

Will Tania Maduro continue to get backlash for #CancelRent post?

Meanwhile, Tania Maduro got embroiled in a controversy after she supported the struggles of those suffering from the COVID-19 lockdowns. The "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" personality received backlash from followers saying that she should not encourage people to be lazy.

Later on, she addressed the issue on her Instagram account. She said that around 30 percent of America is having trouble with their finances and that these people should get all the help that they need.

Does Syngin Colchester suffer from a drinking problem?

In a recent "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" episode, Tania Maduro expressed concern about her husband’s drinking. She felt worried that it could keep him from getting employed. Tania was right to feel concerned about Syngin Colchester. He already had previous troubles with drinking in his past jobs. Stay tuned for more "90 Day Fiancé" updates.