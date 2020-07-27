Since she appeared on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé," Jasmin Lahtinen has garnered a huge following on her Instagram account. The Finnish reality star frequently updates fans about her progress, and she is still happily married to her husband, Blake Abelard. During their time on the show, many fans felt that the couple was on borrowed time due to their constant squabbles. However, the two reality stars appear to have settled their differences, and they are now living their best life. Last week, Jasmin posted a gorgeous picture of herself which impressed many of her followers. Fans in the comment section called her the hottest women in the show's history.

Jasmin Lahtinen looks hot

In the stunning picture, "90 Day Fiancé" star Jasmin rocked a multi-colored outfit that revealed her sexy figure. The popular looked beautiful as she posed with her long flowing brunette hair. Many of her followers praised her fashion sense, and it appears that she has been having a good time since she moved to the United States to live with Blake. The couple tied the knot in a lovely ceremony last October. The couple’s decision to tie the knot surprised many fans since they appeared ill-suited for each other during their time on "90 Day Fiancé.' However, in a past interview, Blake claimed that TLC edited his relationship with Jasmin negatively.

The American reality star revealed that TLC had only aired his frequent arguments with Jasmin, but the couple had filmed several cool scenes together which fans did not get to watch on the show.

Blake also claimed that the network had overblown Jasmin’s claims that she did not like his music. The music producer insisted that TLC had taken the comments out of context and that his wife had always supported his music career. Blake and Jasmin have been living together in the United States ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, and Blake has said that their sex life has improved ever since they started spending more time together at home.

Blake’s controversial remarks

Fans hope that despite Blake’s controversial remarks, the couple can appear on future seasons of "90 Day Fiancé." Over the past few months, Blake has increasingly become more vocal about his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The American reality star recently criticized former "90 Day Fiancé" couple, Eric Rosenbrook, and Leida Margaretha after they claimed that the social justice movement was a terrorist organization.

Blake accused the controversial couple of denying the fact that African Americans were victims of systemic racism and discrimination. On her part, Jasmin has frequently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She recently posted a message on her Instagram page backing the Black Out Tuesday campaign, and fans have praised the Finnish reality star for supporting Blake. The couple has a shared YouTube channel where they often post entertaining videos for their fans. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have expressed their optimism that the couple will be back on TLC for another season of the popular reality show. Meanwhile, the current episode of the show featured Colt and Jess talking about their sexual life.