Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovsteva starred in the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé" last year. While the two reality stars appeared suited for each other when they first met, things between them quickly got tense once they learned about each other’s beliefs. Mike was a confessed atheist, and he was shocked to discover that Natalie was a devoted Christian. The sharp contrast in their beliefs convinced many viewers that the couple’s relationship would not work out. During the Tell All episodes, Natalie appeared to confirm the fan’s fears when she said that Mike was not her soul mate.

Mike and Natalie's relationship

In a tense moment, Natalie explained that Mike did not understand her, and she felt that she always had to explain herself to him. At the time, Natalie said that her boyfriend did not make her feel comfortable, and many fans speculated that it was just a matter of time before the couple broke up. However, Mike’s fellow cast members told him to take charge of his relationship with Natalie and show her that he was serious about the relationship. They also advised him not to give up on her if he thought that she was the love of his life.

It appears that Mike followed the advice to perfection. Earlier this year, Mike and Natalie announced that they had tied the knot.

The two reality stars now share an Instagram page, and they have been updating fans about their married life. In some recent posts, Mike and Natalie appeared to have a good time at a restaurant. The couple later shared a picture of themselves enjoying the night sky together. To caption the picture, the two reality stars told fans that they spend most of their time doing different things with each other.

Fans happy with the '90 Day Fiance' couple

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are happy to see the couple getting along and enjoying their marriage. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Mike and Natalie appear in future seasons of "90 Day Fiancé." Now that the couple has overcome their differences, fans are looking forward to seeing them have children together.

During their run on "90 Day Fiancé," Natalie said that she couldn’t see herself having any children with Mike because of his religious beliefs. The Ukrainian reality star said that she would not be happy raising her children with a man who did not share her religious beliefs. After they settled their differences, many fans said that they looked forward to seeing more updates from the couple on their Instagram page. The two reality stars have been living in the United States ever since Natalie received her K-1 visa. To many 90-Day viewers, Mike and Natalie are proof that love can overcome religious and cultural differences.