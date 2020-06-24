"90 Day Fiancé" fans received some good news in April this year when Loren Brovarnik, and her husband, Alexei, shared pictures of their newborn son. The couple has been a fan favorite ever since they debuted on the 90-Day series. After she gave birth to her son, Loren told fans that she would try to lose the weight she had gained during her pregnancy. This week, the 31-year-old reality star logged onto Instagram to share her weight loss progress with her fans.

Loren's new picture

"90 Day Fiancé" star Loren posted several pictures of herself which highlighted how far she has come in her weight loss journey.

Fans were impressed by her trim waist, and in the comment section, they asked her to share the secret to her success. Loren revealed that she had lost 26 pounds since April. However, she admitted that she still had a lot of work to do to get back to her original figure. Loren gained 32 pounds during her pregnancy, and she hopes to lose all of her baby weight by the end of the year. As for her weight loss regiment, Loren said that she had not been working out. Instead, she had decided to change her diet and avoid high-calorie foods. She also told fans that she had become more active while taking care of her baby.

Fans have commended Loren for the determination she has shown in her quest to lose weight.

The American reality star has also been a source of inspiration for many fans because of how she has handled her new life as a mother. Although she is trying to get back to her original shape, Loren has told fans that she will be patient with her weight loss process. The 31-year-old has said that she will give her body time to heal and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on herself.

Loren has also opened up about her struggles with insomnia and anxiety while transitioning into life as a mother. However, Loren has said that despite her struggles, she is cherishing every moment she gets to spend with her son.

Loren and Alexei's relationship

In January, Loren and Alexei announced that their "90 Day Fiancé" process was complete after Alexei acquired full United States citizenship.

The popular reality star told fans that he had passed all of his tests, and he was relieved that he could finally share his life with Loren as an American citizen. Viewers have witnessed the couple’s love story play out in the public eye. Although the couple has had to overcome several challenges, the two reality stars have remained loyal to each other. After Alexei acquired citizenship, and Loren gave birth to their son, it is safe to say that the couple has had a good year so far. Fans hope that Loren can achieve her weight loss goal by the end of 2020. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows.