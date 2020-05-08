Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds not only transformed the image of his famous middle nickname, but he also transformed popular music. From the late 80s through the 90s, and into the millennium, Babyface brought tender ballads and bouncy bridges to places where hip-hop had hardly been. The music industry immediately recognized Kenny Edmonds gift for a song to be a major force to be reckoned with, at every musical level.

The majority of his 11 Grammys recognize Babyface as a producer, with numerous Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and “Best” performances throughout the R&B genre. His artistic imprint on music from Eric Clapton’s “Change the World” album to Boyz II Men’s reign atop the charts to film soundtracks is forever indelible.

Many of Edmonds’ themes hone in on relationships, like his raw and real 2014 collaborative collection with Toni Braxton, “Love, Marriage & Divorce,” which also earned Best R&B Album. The Babyface album, “The Day,” with its ode of “The Day (That You Gave Me a Son)” is likely his most cherished work.

In a reflective tribute on Friday before Mother’s Day, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds offered a snippet of his new song for his late mother on May 7's “CBS This Morning,” and described the surreal way that the song was born.

Babyface gets his Mother’s Day inspiration from a dream

Many prolific artists have credited songs as ethereal events, seeming to materialize out of the air. For Babyface, his first new song in five years evolved from a dream like none he had ever experienced.

In his dream state, the composer was with his mother “at our house in Vegas” with his guitar and simply “playing some chords for her.” “Mama, what do you think of this?” the son asks. “That’s pretty good, boy,” came the reply as only a mother could give.

The epiphany was even more striking for Babyface because “with all my music, I’ve never done that.

I would never do that,” Edmonds concedes.

In the brief seconds of the song shared before the interview with Gayle King, the lyrics speak of how the son longs “to stand with God beside you,” and simply “see your face.” Everyone who celebrates Mother’s Day with the yearning for a mother departed feels the poignant emotion in those words.

“It still hits me every time,” Babyface reflects. He hopes to perform “When I Get to Heaven” live on Sunday, “if I can get through it.”

The new song was a gift from his mother to Babyface

Kenneth Edmonds truly had no idea that “When I Get to Heaven” would be his first new music in five years. The composer is a dynamo of creativity, always writing something new. He had a plan to do “something else,” as he mentioned to Gayle King, “but it just didn't feel right.”

Babyface is not one to rush into anything. “It takes me a long time to decide,” he admits in making choices on new material. “I haven't done anything like this since ‘The Day.’”

“I feel like she gave me this gift,” the son affirms of his mother's divine dream intervention.

The brief seconds shared from the song lifted the atmosphere of morning TV Shows.

The timing for Mother's Day also seems providential. In many ways, the Sunday Instagram Live show will be a love-fest for the ladies.

Last month, Babyface and Teddy Riley broke Instagram with their friendly “battle” of great back-to-back songs. Just like with DJ D-Nice and his “Homeschoolin’” dance parties, many A-list guests dropped by to give thanks. Another request made by the virtual attendees was for Babyface to play songs from 1995’s “Waiting to Exhale.” The strong female affirmation statement based on Terry McMillan's book prompted involvement by some of the best R&B talents for the soundtrack.

TMZ reports that “a few special guests” from the film will be invited to his Mother's Day event.

The social media celebration marks the 25th anniversary of the landmark movie.

Babyface was moved by how the “world stopped” during his time with Teddy Riley. The power of music never diminishes, no matter this time of quarantine under the pandemic crisis.

The COVID-19 virus was personal for Babyface and his family

Gayle King reminded Babyface that music is always healing, and the multitalented artist undoubtedly understands healing from a whole new perspective since his personal battle with coronavirus just last month.

What started as “just a sore throat” for the 61-year-old progressed into a persistent high fever, consistent chills, and worries that something worse might ensue. The composer is known to say that “a chicken sandwich and a song” can bring anyone through life, but even the best chicken sandwich, or any chicken soup, seemed to make any difference for a while.

Nicki Pantenburg, Edmonds’ wife, had a much different, smoother experience. Both are well now, and very grateful.

“A chicken sandwich always makes you feel like you’re home,” declared Babyface, “and a song can take you anywhere.”

This Sunday, his new song will take listeners to wherever their mothers are. Regardless of pandemic restrictions, Babyface can always find a way to the heart.